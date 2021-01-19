50 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) shares climbed 164.3% to $15.54 after the company reported positive preliminary topline data from 12-week Phase 2a trial of oral ati-450 for moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) climbed 59.5% to $10.20. Gevo highlighted appointment of co-founder Frances H. Arnold to President-Elect Joe Biden's science team.
- Inuvo, Inc.. (NYSE: INUV) shares climbed 55.3% to $1.01. Inuvo, last week, priced a roughly 13.33 million share common stock offering at $0.60 per share.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) climbed 55.3% to $9.94. The company, last week, announced it had conceptualized new 'Net-Zero Projects,' through which it can produce energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons using renewable energy.
- China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNR) shares climbed 55.1% to $2.6514.
- Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHR) climbed 34.5% to $204.34 after Lumentum announced plans to acquire the company in a $5.7 billion cash and stock transaction.
- TransEnterix, Inc.. (NYSE: TRXC) shares gained 33.3% to $2.76 after the company announced it has received CE Mark approval for the Intelligent Surgical Unit that enables machine vision capabilities on the Senhance Surgical System.
- ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) climbed 32.4% to $1.39. ENDRA Life Sciences, last week, was granted 13th US patent for its Taeus platform technology.
- Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT) shares jumped 32.2% to $6.41 after jumping 54% on Friday. The company is expected to release Q4 earnings on February 8, 2021.
- Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS) rose 31.8% to $8.42 after the company advanced COVID-19 vaccine 'CORAL' program with support from the NIAID.
- Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) rose 31.6% to $27.02. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management issued its final approval to the company’s Thacker Pass lithium project.
- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SENS) shares climbed 27.4% to $2.0140 after the company announced a positive coverage decision for Eversense CGM from EmblemHealth. The company also reported a $50.0 million registered direct offering of common stock. Senseonics shares jumped around 32% on Friday after the company was granted a US patent titled 'Removal Tool For A Subcutaneous Implantable Device.'
- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV) gained 27% to $3.45. Royalty Pharma announced plans to acquire Minerva Neurosciences' seltorexant royalty interest.
- Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN) surged 25% to $6.67.
- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) rose 24.3% to $9.71 after climbing over 18% on Friday. The company's Eye-Net Mobile subsidiary, last week, initiated a pilot project with a global Japanese vehicle manufacturer.
- Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) gained 23.6% to $7.50.
- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT) surged 23% to $9.02 as the company said AXESS awards Gilat multi-million dollars to expand cellular coverage for two key mobile operators in Mexico.
- Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTIL) rose 21.4% to $13.74 after gaining over 8% on Friday.
- Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) surged 20% to $26.62. Tencent Music Entertainment Group, last week, announced acquisition of Lazy Audio for total consideration of RMB2.7 billion.
- Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL) gained 19.7% to $2.55.
- Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ: BLBD) jumped 19.5% to $26.77.
- Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG) gained 19% to $16.80.
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ: HMHC) surged 19% to $4.795.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) gained 18.7% to $6.72. DBV Technologies shares jumped over 50% on Friday after the company issued an update on its investigational Viaskin peanut for children ages 4-11 years.
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) gained 18.4% to $7.93.
- EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) rose 18% to $47.20 after dropping 10% on Friday.
- CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA) gained 17.6% to $63.44.
- TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TFFP) gained 17.4% to $20.75.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) shares rose 16.2% to $2.7080 after gaining around 7% on Friday.
- SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) gained 15.7% to $36.97.
- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) rose 15.4% to $3.70. IZEA, last week, announced Hoozu joined the Influence+United alliance.
- Zomedica Corp. (NYSE: ZOM) rose 15% to $1.12. The company, last week, was granted international patent titled 'Compositions And Methods For Diagnosing Urinary Tract Infections.'
- Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL) rose 14.6% to $2.4410. Tellurian shares jumped over 25% on Friday after its co-founder and executive chairman Souki said the company is targeting to begin construction of its $16.8 billion Driftwood LNG export project in Louisiana by the summer of 2021.
- Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GTH) gained 14.5% to $23.01.
- Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ: PPBT) rose 14.3% to $4.98.
- ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) shares rose 13.8% to $4.6297 after jumping over 61% on Friday.
- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) gained 13.7% to $11.19. Shares were up more than 25% last week. The stock has been chosen as a favorite by the Wall Street Bets Reddit community.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) shares rose 7.4% to $2.90. Morgan Stanley reported a 5.2% passive stake in Shiftpixy as of January 11, 2021.
- Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCR) rose 6.6% to $9.59 as the company reported the FDA Fast Track designation for MET642 as a treatment of NASH.
Losers
- ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH) shares fell 24.8% to $12.03 after the company priced an underwritten public offering of 3,000,000 shares of common stock at $12.50 per share.
- Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: TCCO) shares dropped 22% to $4.2696 after the company informed Nasdaq it would be unable to provide a plan to regain Nasdaq listing compliance.
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) dropped 13.8% to $5.20 after the company reported a $10 million private placement.
- PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS) dipped 11.7% to $30.67 after the company reported earnings for the third quarter.
- InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.. (NASDAQ: NVIV) fell 11.7% to $0.9801 after jumping 27% on Friday.
- Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) dropped 11.7% to $3.6650. Summit Wireless Technologies reported $5.1 million of net proceeds from exercises of warrants during last 90 days.
- DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) fell 11.5% to $9.77.
- Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE) tumbled 11% to $94.60 as the company announced plans to acquire Coherent for $5.7 billion in cash and stock. Lumentum also said it sees preliminary Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.91-$1.99 and sales of $478.8 million.
- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) declined 10.3% to $6.53.
- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) fell 9% to $3.13. Datasea, last week, announced the establishment of a new company to focus on the 5G opportunities and related value-added services.
- Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) fell 6.7% to $1.12 after the company said it responded to the FDA not-approvable letter regarding its neovasc reducer.
