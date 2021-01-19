Why Cocrystal Pharma, Precision BioScience Are Trading Higher Today

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ: COCP) shares are trading higher after the company announced it has completed all research obligations under the Merck exclusive worldwide license and collaboration agreement, and that Merck is now solely responsible for further development of the influenza A/B antiviral compounds.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication machinery of influenza viruses, hepatitis C viruses, and noroviruses. The company employs structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize-winning expertise to create first-and best-in-class antiviral drugs.

Cocrystal Pharma shares traded up 9.21% to $1.65. The stock has a 52-week high of $3.04 and a 52-week low of 47 cents.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ: DTIL) shares are trading higher after the company announced that the FDA accepted an IND for its PBCAR19B, a CAR T candidate for non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.

Precision BioSciences Inc is a genome editing company dedicated to improving life through its genome editing platform, ARCUS. It leverages ARCUS in the development of its product candidates, which are designed to treat human diseases and provide food and agricultural solutions. The company's segments include Therapeutics and Food.

Precision BioSciences shares traded up 22.57% to $13.85. The stock has a 52-week high of $13.94 and a 52-week low of $4.46.