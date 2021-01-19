Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

Tuesday's morning session saw 269 companies set new 52-week highs.

Noteworthy Points:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

(NYSE:JNJ). Coffee Holding Co (NASDAQ:JVA) was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week high.

(NASDAQ:JVA) was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week high. Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)'s stock rose the most, as it traded up 130.61% to reach a new 52-week high.

The stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday are the following:

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $162.47 with a daily change of up 0.72%.

(NYSE:JNJ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $162.47 with a daily change of up 0.72%. Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) shares were up 2.24% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $196.87.

(NYSE:LLY) shares were up 2.24% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $196.87. Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $174.37. The stock traded up 2.58% on the session.

(NASDAQ:TXN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $174.37. The stock traded up 2.58% on the session. HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) stock set a new 52-week high of $76.00 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.33%.

(NYSE:HDB) stock set a new 52-week high of $76.00 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.33%. MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) shares were up 1.11% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $1,938.17.

(NASDAQ:MELI) shares were up 1.11% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $1,938.17. General Motors (NYSE:GM) stock hit a yearly high price of $54.42. The stock was up 8.0% for the day.

(NYSE:GM) stock hit a yearly high price of $54.42. The stock was up 8.0% for the day. Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) stock made a new 52-week high of $436.28 Tuesday. The stock was up 4.86% for the day.

(NASDAQ:ROKU) stock made a new 52-week high of $436.28 Tuesday. The stock was up 4.86% for the day. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $80.29 with a daily change of up 1.26%.

(NYSE:BMO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $80.29 with a daily change of up 1.26%. Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) stock set a new 52-week high of $85.39 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.96%.

(NYSE:EMR) stock set a new 52-week high of $85.39 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.96%. Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $134.25 with a daily change of up 7.64%.

(NASDAQ:BILI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $134.25 with a daily change of up 7.64%. Tencent Music Enter Gr (NYSE:TME) shares hit $25.78 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 12.36%.

(NYSE:TME) shares hit $25.78 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 12.36%. Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $154.75 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.92%.

(NYSE:TT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $154.75 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.92%. Alcon (NYSE:ALC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $73.03 on Tuesday morning, moving up 3.14%.

(NYSE:ALC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $73.03 on Tuesday morning, moving up 3.14%. Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) shares hit a yearly high of $52.96. The stock traded up 3.66% on the session.

(NASDAQ:MRVL) shares hit a yearly high of $52.96. The stock traded up 3.66% on the session. BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) shares hit a yearly high of $359.96. The stock traded up 3.03% on the session.

(NASDAQ:BGNE) shares hit a yearly high of $359.96. The stock traded up 3.03% on the session. Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $99.97 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.03%.

(NYSE:DFS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $99.97 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.03%. Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $217.15. The stock traded up 0.92% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ZS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $217.15. The stock traded up 0.92% on the session. Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $211.58. The stock traded up 1.01% on the session.

(NYSE:AMP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $211.58. The stock traded up 1.01% on the session. SVB Financial (NASDAQ:SIVB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $474.90 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.29%.

(NASDAQ:SIVB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $474.90 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.29%. United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) shares were up 11.32% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.99 for a change of up 11.32%.

(NYSE:UMC) shares were up 11.32% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.99 for a change of up 11.32%. Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) shares broke to $141.57 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.78%.

(NASDAQ:TER) shares broke to $141.57 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.78%. Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $39.96. Shares traded up 2.42%.

(NYSE:SYF) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $39.96. Shares traded up 2.42%. Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH) stock made a new 52-week high of $225.97 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.99% for the day.

(NYSE:LH) stock made a new 52-week high of $225.97 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.99% for the day. Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $30.26 with a daily change of up 6.16%.

(NYSE:VIPS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $30.26 with a daily change of up 6.16%. GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $107.70. Shares traded up 1.76%.

(NASDAQ:GDS) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $107.70. Shares traded up 1.76%. Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $383.57 with a daily change of up 1.02%.

(NYSE:COO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $383.57 with a daily change of up 1.02%. AES (NYSE:AES) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $28.14 with a daily change of up 1.16%.

(NYSE:AES) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $28.14 with a daily change of up 1.16%. CarMax (NYSE:KMX) stock hit a yearly high price of $111.66. The stock was up 3.93% for the day.

(NYSE:KMX) stock hit a yearly high price of $111.66. The stock was up 3.93% for the day. Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) shares hit a yearly high of $82.15. The stock traded up 1.69% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CZR) shares hit a yearly high of $82.15. The stock traded up 1.69% on the session. Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $310.49. Shares traded down 0.47%.

(NASDAQ:ULTA) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $310.49. Shares traded down 0.47%. Waters (NYSE:WAT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $272.04. The stock traded up 0.76% on the session.

(NYSE:WAT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $272.04. The stock traded up 0.76% on the session. JB Hunt Transport Servs (NASDAQ:JBHT) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $155.91. Shares traded up 1.64%.

(NASDAQ:JBHT) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $155.91. Shares traded up 1.64%. Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.97. The stock was up 3.21% for the day.

(NYSE:SUZ) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.97. The stock was up 3.21% for the day. Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) stock set a new 52-week high of $182.29 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.2%.

(NASDAQ:ZLAB) stock set a new 52-week high of $182.29 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.2%. Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) shares were up 2.85% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $110.70.

(NASDAQ:ENTG) shares were up 2.85% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $110.70. IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) shares hit a yearly high of $262.55. The stock traded up 7.09% on the session.

(NASDAQ:IPGP) shares hit a yearly high of $262.55. The stock traded up 7.09% on the session. Charles River (NYSE:CRL) shares hit a yearly high of $278.66. The stock traded up 0.83% on the session.

(NYSE:CRL) shares hit a yearly high of $278.66. The stock traded up 0.83% on the session. Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $353.32 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.19%.

(NASDAQ:TECH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $353.32 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.19%. Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) shares set a new yearly high of $93.78 this morning. The stock was up 0.99% on the session.

(NYSE:BAH) shares set a new yearly high of $93.78 this morning. The stock was up 0.99% on the session. Graco (NYSE:GGG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $76.43 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.79%.

(NYSE:GGG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $76.43 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.79%. Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.60. The stock was up 0.66% for the day.

(NYSE:LUMN) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.60. The stock was up 0.66% for the day. Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $223.54 with a daily change of up 2.33%.

(NASDAQ:RGEN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $223.54 with a daily change of up 2.33%. Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) shares set a new yearly high of $84.80 this morning. The stock was up 19.63% on the session.

(NASDAQ:FUTU) shares set a new yearly high of $84.80 this morning. The stock was up 19.63% on the session. Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) stock hit a yearly high price of $77.92. The stock was up 1.85% for the day.

(NYSE:PWR) stock hit a yearly high price of $77.92. The stock was up 1.85% for the day. Ozon Holdings (NASDAQ:OZON) shares were up 0.53% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $54.10.

(NASDAQ:OZON) shares were up 0.53% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $54.10. Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) shares set a new 52-week high of $125.32 on Tuesday, moving up 2.79%.

(NASDAQ:NTRA) shares set a new 52-week high of $125.32 on Tuesday, moving up 2.79%. GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) shares set a new yearly high of $31.15 this morning. The stock was up 3.72% on the session.

(NYSE:GFL) shares set a new yearly high of $31.15 this morning. The stock was up 3.72% on the session. MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) stock made a new 52-week high of $182.03 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.49% for the day.

(NASDAQ:MKSI) stock made a new 52-week high of $182.03 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.49% for the day. Cemex (NYSE:CX) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $6.57. Shares traded up 2.57%.

(NYSE:CX) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $6.57. Shares traded up 2.57%. Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) shares were up 1.71% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $145.90.

(NASDAQ:AZPN) shares were up 1.71% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $145.90. Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) shares hit $71.25 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 8.53%.

(NASDAQ:ADPT) shares hit $71.25 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 8.53%. Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $127.22 with a daily change of down 0.03%.

(NYSE:WSM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $127.22 with a daily change of down 0.03%. II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $92.23 on Tuesday morning, moving up 3.68%.

(NASDAQ:IIVI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $92.23 on Tuesday morning, moving up 3.68%. Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) shares were up 7.63% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $198.79.

(NASDAQ:TWST) shares were up 7.63% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $198.79. Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) shares hit a yearly high of $60.40. The stock traded up 1.92% on the session.

(NASDAQ:BRKR) shares hit a yearly high of $60.40. The stock traded up 1.92% on the session. Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) stock made a new 52-week high of $176.21 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.62% for the day.

(NASDAQ:IPHI) stock made a new 52-week high of $176.21 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.62% for the day. Owens-Corning (NYSE:OC) stock made a new 52-week high of $84.18 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.9% for the day.

(NYSE:OC) stock made a new 52-week high of $84.18 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.9% for the day. East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) shares hit $62.75 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.51%.

(NASDAQ:EWBC) shares hit $62.75 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.51%. PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $133.26. The stock traded up 1.54% on the session.

(NASDAQ:PRAH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $133.26. The stock traded up 1.54% on the session. Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $77.52 with a daily change of up 2.69%.

(NASDAQ:SFIX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $77.52 with a daily change of up 2.69%. United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) stock hit a yearly high price of $176.31. The stock was up 1.97% for the day.

(NASDAQ:UTHR) stock hit a yearly high price of $176.31. The stock was up 1.97% for the day. OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) shares set a new yearly high of $54.85 this morning. The stock was up 0.2% on the session.

(NYSE:OMF) shares set a new yearly high of $54.85 this morning. The stock was up 0.2% on the session. Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) shares hit $132.44 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.4%.

(NYSE:QTWO) shares hit $132.44 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.4%. TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) shares hit $210.36 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.36%.

(NYSE:BLD) shares hit $210.36 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.36%. Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) shares were up 1.96% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $48.45.

(NASDAQ:HALO) shares were up 1.96% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $48.45. AZEK Co (NYSE:AZEK) stock set a new 52-week high of $42.60 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.16%.

(NYSE:AZEK) stock set a new 52-week high of $42.60 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.16%. Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) shares broke to $49.23 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.63%.

(NASDAQ:IRDM) shares broke to $49.23 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.63%. Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) shares set a new 52-week high of $123.40 on Tuesday, moving up 2.41%.

(NASDAQ:CNXC) shares set a new 52-week high of $123.40 on Tuesday, moving up 2.41%. Asana (NYSE:ASAN) shares were up 2.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $40.11.

(NYSE:ASAN) shares were up 2.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $40.11. Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) shares broke to $139.90 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.84%.

(NASDAQ:SLAB) shares broke to $139.90 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.84%. NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $84.48 with a daily change of up 1.18%.

(NYSE:NEP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $84.48 with a daily change of up 1.18%. BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) shares were down 0.51% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $70.34.

(NASDAQ:DOOO) shares were down 0.51% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $70.34. Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $40.22 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.29%.

(NYSE:MDLA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $40.22 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.29%. Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $101.67. The stock traded up 1.78% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CRUS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $101.67. The stock traded up 1.78% on the session. Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) shares hit a yearly high of $69.00. The stock traded up 1.36% on the session.

(NASDAQ:IART) shares hit a yearly high of $69.00. The stock traded up 1.36% on the session. 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) shares were up 0.38% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $40.88.

(NASDAQ:VNET) shares were up 0.38% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $40.88. SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) shares were up 1.52% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.00.

(NASDAQ:SLM) shares were up 1.52% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.00. Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) shares set a new 52-week high of $199.59 on Tuesday, moving up 2.48%.

(NASDAQ:SAIA) shares set a new 52-week high of $199.59 on Tuesday, moving up 2.48%. Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) shares hit $79.66 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.02%.

(NASDAQ:SMTC) shares hit $79.66 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.02%. Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) shares hit $213.05 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 35.52%.

(NASDAQ:COHR) shares hit $213.05 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 35.52%. Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) shares set a new yearly high of $73.04 this morning. The stock was up 0.6% on the session.

(NASDAQ:VRNT) shares set a new yearly high of $73.04 this morning. The stock was up 0.6% on the session. Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) shares set a new yearly high of $48.40 this morning. The stock was up 0.36% on the session.

(NYSE:THC) shares set a new yearly high of $48.40 this morning. The stock was up 0.36% on the session. ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $142.04 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.89%.

(NASDAQ:SWAV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $142.04 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.89%. Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) shares were up 0.3% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $50.91.

(NASDAQ:GBCI) shares were up 0.3% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $50.91. Workiva (NYSE:WK) stock hit a yearly high price of $99.75. The stock was up 0.89% for the day.

(NYSE:WK) stock hit a yearly high price of $99.75. The stock was up 0.89% for the day. Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) stock set a new 52-week high of $126.12 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.99%.

(NASDAQ:CRNC) stock set a new 52-week high of $126.12 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.99%. Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) shares hit $67.81 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.21%.

(NASDAQ:CELH) shares hit $67.81 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.21%. KBR (NYSE:KBR) shares set a new yearly high of $32.27 this morning. The stock was up 1.93% on the session.

(NYSE:KBR) shares set a new yearly high of $32.27 this morning. The stock was up 1.93% on the session. CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $91.10 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.34%.

(NASDAQ:CDNA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $91.10 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.34%. Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) shares were up 1.68% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $92.77.

(NASDAQ:ARVN) shares were up 1.68% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $92.77. Gates Industrial Corp (NYSE:GTES) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.84 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.27%.

(NYSE:GTES) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.84 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.27%. Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) shares broke to $50.27 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.36%.

(NASDAQ:PGNY) shares broke to $50.27 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.36%. 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD) shares were up 15.89% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $33.49.

(NYSE:DDD) shares were up 15.89% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $33.49. 8x8 (NYSE:EGHT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $38.09 with a daily change of up 3.32%.

(NYSE:EGHT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $38.09 with a daily change of up 3.32%. Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) shares hit a yearly high of $75.85. The stock traded up 0.86% on the session.

(NYSE:SAFE) shares hit a yearly high of $75.85. The stock traded up 0.86% on the session. Mantech Intl (NASDAQ:MANT) stock made a new 52-week high of $98.96 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.06% for the day.

(NASDAQ:MANT) stock made a new 52-week high of $98.96 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.06% for the day. FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) shares set a new yearly high of $50.50 this morning. The stock was up 1.66% on the session.

(NASDAQ:FORM) shares set a new yearly high of $50.50 this morning. The stock was up 1.66% on the session. Intl Game Tech (NYSE:IGT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.11 on Tuesday morning, moving up 3.76%.

(NYSE:IGT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.11 on Tuesday morning, moving up 3.76%. AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $71.65 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.09%.

(NASDAQ:AAON) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $71.65 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.09%. Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $37.97. The stock traded up 2.92% on the session.

(NASDAQ:BNR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $37.97. The stock traded up 2.92% on the session. Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) stock set a new 52-week high of $51.26 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.35%.

(NASDAQ:FOCS) stock set a new 52-week high of $51.26 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.35%. Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) shares were up 1.39% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $22.85 for a change of up 1.39%.

(NASDAQ:ALKS) shares were up 1.39% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $22.85 for a change of up 1.39%. Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.62 on Tuesday morning, moving up 4.93%.

(NASDAQ:OPCH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.62 on Tuesday morning, moving up 4.93%. Livent (NYSE:LTHM) shares set a new 52-week high of $23.64 on Tuesday, moving up 4.89%.

(NYSE:LTHM) shares set a new 52-week high of $23.64 on Tuesday, moving up 4.89%. Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $28.97. The stock traded up 2.67% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CORT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $28.97. The stock traded up 2.67% on the session. CNO Finl Gr (NYSE:CNO) shares hit a yearly high of $23.90. The stock traded up 0.59% on the session.

(NYSE:CNO) shares hit a yearly high of $23.90. The stock traded up 0.59% on the session. MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) shares were up 2.81% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $31.99 for a change of up 2.81%.

(NASDAQ:MMYT) shares were up 2.81% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $31.99 for a change of up 2.81%. GATX (NYSE:GATX) stock made a new 52-week high of $91.79 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.31% for the day.

(NYSE:GATX) stock made a new 52-week high of $91.79 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.31% for the day. Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $98.59. Shares traded up 2.11%.

(NASDAQ:ROCK) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $98.59. Shares traded up 2.11%. Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) stock hit a yearly high price of $52.35. The stock was up 7.08% for the day.

(NYSE:MAXR) stock hit a yearly high price of $52.35. The stock was up 7.08% for the day. GameStop (NYSE:GME) shares were up 26.03% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $45.52.

(NYSE:GME) shares were up 26.03% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $45.52. Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) stock made a new 52-week high of $55.96 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.43% for the day.

(NYSE:MC) stock made a new 52-week high of $55.96 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.43% for the day. Foley Trasimene (NYSE:BFT) stock hit a yearly high price of $17.14. The stock was up 5.96% for the day.

(NYSE:BFT) stock hit a yearly high price of $17.14. The stock was up 5.96% for the day. Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $12.79 with a daily change of 0.0% (flat).

(NASDAQ:UNIT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $12.79 with a daily change of 0.0% (flat). Hilltop Holdings (NYSE:HTH) shares hit $32.78 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 12.71%.

(NYSE:HTH) shares hit $32.78 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 12.71%. Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) shares hit a yearly high of $12.18. The stock traded up 6.82% on the session.

(NASDAQ:AMRS) shares hit a yearly high of $12.18. The stock traded up 6.82% on the session. JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE:JELD) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $28.38. Shares traded up 3.06%.

(NYSE:JELD) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $28.38. Shares traded up 3.06%. Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $57.90 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.5%.

(NYSE:ONTO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $57.90 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.5%. Allscripts Healthcare (NASDAQ:MDRX) shares hit a yearly high of $17.02. The stock traded up 1.8% on the session.

(NASDAQ:MDRX) shares hit a yearly high of $17.02. The stock traded up 1.8% on the session. Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.93 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.07%.

(NYSE:VNE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.93 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.07%. Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) shares hit $24.94 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 21.35%.

(NYSE:LAC) shares hit $24.94 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 21.35%. Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) shares set a new yearly high of $4.01 this morning. The stock was down 2.65% on the session.

(NYSE:SWN) shares set a new yearly high of $4.01 this morning. The stock was down 2.65% on the session. Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) stock set a new 52-week high of $68.55 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.26%.

(NASDAQ:STOK) stock set a new 52-week high of $68.55 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.26%. Kulicke & Soffa Indus (NASDAQ:KLIC) shares were up 1.6% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $39.68 for a change of up 1.6%.

(NASDAQ:KLIC) shares were up 1.6% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $39.68 for a change of up 1.6%. Tronox Holdings (NYSE:TROX) shares were up 14.02% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.94.

(NYSE:TROX) shares were up 14.02% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.94. SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) shares set a new yearly high of $142.16 this morning. The stock was up 2.56% on the session.

(NASDAQ:SITM) shares set a new yearly high of $142.16 this morning. The stock was up 2.56% on the session. Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) stock made a new 52-week high of $45.11 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.65% for the day.

(NYSE:FBC) stock made a new 52-week high of $45.11 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.65% for the day. Atkore Intl Group (NYSE:ATKR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $49.67 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.54%.

(NYSE:ATKR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $49.67 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.54%. Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) stock set a new 52-week high of $103.92 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.92%.

(NASDAQ:JACK) stock set a new 52-week high of $103.92 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.92%. Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $20.80. Shares traded up 2.48%.

(NASDAQ:RMBS) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $20.80. Shares traded up 2.48%. Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $77.19 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.14%.

(NASDAQ:QTRX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $77.19 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.14%. NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) shares hit $30.70 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.3%.

(NASDAQ:NTCT) shares hit $30.70 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.3%. Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) shares were up 15.78% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.95 for a change of up 15.78%.

(NASDAQ:BNGO) shares were up 15.78% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.95 for a change of up 15.78%. UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.54 Tuesday. The stock was up 11.43% for the day.

(NASDAQ:TIGR) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.54 Tuesday. The stock was up 11.43% for the day. Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) shares hit $74.74 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.5%.

(NASDAQ:DOMO) shares hit $74.74 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.5%. Calix (NYSE:CALX) shares were up 2.6% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $33.87.

(NYSE:CALX) shares were up 2.6% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $33.87. Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) stock hit a yearly high price of $49.00. The stock was up 1.78% for the day.

(NYSE:SAH) stock hit a yearly high price of $49.00. The stock was up 1.78% for the day. Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $48.60 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.13%.

(NASDAQ:HCAT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $48.60 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.13%. CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) shares were up 1.48% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $127.64.

(NASDAQ:CSWI) shares were up 1.48% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $127.64. Genetron Holdings (NASDAQ:GTH) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $22.44. Shares traded up 10.35%.

(NASDAQ:GTH) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $22.44. Shares traded up 10.35%. TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) shares hit a yearly high of $70.56. The stock traded up 0.26% on the session.

(NASDAQ:TTGT) shares hit a yearly high of $70.56. The stock traded up 0.26% on the session. InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) shares broke to $59.44 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.37%.

(NASDAQ:INMD) shares broke to $59.44 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.37%. Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $34.42 with a daily change of up 5.97%.

(NASDAQ:SSYS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $34.42 with a daily change of up 5.97%. NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $28.03. Shares traded up 1.89%.

(NASDAQ:EGOV) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $28.03. Shares traded up 1.89%. HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) shares set a new yearly high of $21.82 this morning. The stock was up 11.67% on the session.

(NASDAQ:HPK) shares set a new yearly high of $21.82 this morning. The stock was up 11.67% on the session. Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $74.95 on Tuesday morning, moving up 4.97%.

(NASDAQ:FLGT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $74.95 on Tuesday morning, moving up 4.97%. Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) shares hit a yearly high of $39.98. The stock traded up 0.79% on the session.

(NASDAQ:VCEL) shares hit a yearly high of $39.98. The stock traded up 0.79% on the session. Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $26.89 on Tuesday morning, moving up 6.09%.

(NASDAQ:CDXS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $26.89 on Tuesday morning, moving up 6.09%. Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) shares were up 2.17% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $58.85.

(NYSE:BOOT) shares were up 2.17% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $58.85. Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) shares set a new 52-week high of $41.76 on Tuesday, moving up 3.31%.

(NASDAQ:UCTT) shares set a new 52-week high of $41.76 on Tuesday, moving up 3.31%. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) shares hit a yearly high of $9.23. The stock traded up 4.09% on the session.

(NASDAQ:BCRX) shares hit a yearly high of $9.23. The stock traded up 4.09% on the session. Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) shares were up 10.64% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.61.

(NASDAQ:NNDM) shares were up 10.64% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.61. Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) stock set a new 52-week high of $36.73 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.77%.

(NYSE:DKL) stock set a new 52-week high of $36.73 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.77%. Liberty All Star Equity (NYSE:USA) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.27 on Tuesday, moving up 1.89%.

(NYSE:USA) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.27 on Tuesday, moving up 1.89%. Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) shares were up 1.64% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $18.11 for a change of up 1.64%.

(NYSE:EVH) shares were up 1.64% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $18.11 for a change of up 1.64%. Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $68.22. Shares traded up 1.58%.

(NASDAQ:ASTE) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $68.22. Shares traded up 1.58%. PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $70.23 with a daily change of up 2.0%.

(NYSE:PAR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $70.23 with a daily change of up 2.0%. Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) shares were up 9.71% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $34.09 for a change of up 9.71%.

(NASDAQ:CLLS) shares were up 9.71% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $34.09 for a change of up 9.71%. QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) shares hit a yearly high of $67.64. The stock traded up 1.55% on the session.

(NASDAQ:QADA) shares hit a yearly high of $67.64. The stock traded up 1.55% on the session. Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) shares hit $44.21 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.78%.

(NASDAQ:EBIX) shares hit $44.21 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.78%. Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $20.80. Shares traded up 5.01%.

(NASDAQ:FRTA) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $20.80. Shares traded up 5.01%. Hyster-Yale Materials (NYSE:HY) shares were up 2.64% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $80.87.

(NYSE:HY) shares were up 2.64% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $80.87. CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) shares were up 8.2% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $60.78.

(NASDAQ:CEVA) shares were up 8.2% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $60.78. NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) shares broke to $97.24 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.16%.

(NASDAQ:NVEE) shares broke to $97.24 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.16%. ITeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $36.70 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.44%.

(NASDAQ:ITOS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $36.70 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.44%. Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $28.09. The stock traded up 3.18% on the session.

(NASDAQ:STRO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $28.09. The stock traded up 3.18% on the session. Establishment Labs Hldgs (NASDAQ:ESTA) shares were up 5.2% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $54.97 for a change of up 5.2%.

(NASDAQ:ESTA) shares were up 5.2% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $54.97 for a change of up 5.2%. TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) shares set a new 52-week high of $41.19 on Tuesday, moving up 0.12%.

(NASDAQ:TCBK) shares set a new 52-week high of $41.19 on Tuesday, moving up 0.12%. iClick Interactive Asia (NASDAQ:ICLK) shares hit a yearly high of $13.45. The stock traded up 12.81% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ICLK) shares hit a yearly high of $13.45. The stock traded up 12.81% on the session. Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) shares hit a yearly high of $10.28. The stock traded up 41.7% on the session.

(NASDAQ:GEVO) shares hit a yearly high of $10.28. The stock traded up 41.7% on the session. Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $45.87 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.11%.

(NASDAQ:ZUMZ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $45.87 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.11%. Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) shares hit a yearly high of $13.44. The stock traded down 1.37% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CRIS) shares hit a yearly high of $13.44. The stock traded down 1.37% on the session. Boston Private Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ:BPFH) shares broke to $13.23 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.99%.

(NASDAQ:BPFH) shares broke to $13.23 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.99%. BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) shares hit $47.95 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.94%.

(NASDAQ:BJRI) shares hit $47.95 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.94%. ArcLight Clean Transition (NASDAQ:ACTC) shares were up 14.67% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $31.06.

(NASDAQ:ACTC) shares were up 14.67% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $31.06. Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) shares set a new yearly high of $43.93 this morning. The stock was up 1.18% on the session.

(NASDAQ:AGYS) shares set a new yearly high of $43.93 this morning. The stock was up 1.18% on the session. Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $38.26 on Tuesday morning, moving up 3.59%.

(NASDAQ:APOG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $38.26 on Tuesday morning, moving up 3.59%. WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) shares set a new yearly high of $11.49 this morning. The stock was up 0.49% on the session.

(NYSE:WOW) shares set a new yearly high of $11.49 this morning. The stock was up 0.49% on the session. Altimeter Growth (NASDAQ:AGC) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.83. The stock was up 4.38% for the day.

(NASDAQ:AGC) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.83. The stock was up 4.38% for the day. The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) shares hit $16.70 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.46%.

(NASDAQ:TBBK) shares hit $16.70 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.46%. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $26.57 on Tuesday morning, moving up 3.83%.

(NASDAQ:IMOS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $26.57 on Tuesday morning, moving up 3.83%. Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) shares set a new 52-week high of $29.63 on Tuesday, moving up 4.18%.

(NASDAQ:LE) shares set a new 52-week high of $29.63 on Tuesday, moving up 4.18%. Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) shares hit $19.33 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.37%.

(NASDAQ:CARA) shares hit $19.33 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.37%. MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) shares set a new 52-week high of $53.92 on Tuesday, moving up 2.14%.

(NASDAQ:MGPI) shares set a new 52-week high of $53.92 on Tuesday, moving up 2.14%. LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $44.62. Shares traded up 4.52%.

(NASDAQ:LMAT) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $44.62. Shares traded up 4.52%. Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.85. The stock traded up 0.26% on the session.

(NASDAQ:OCSL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.85. The stock traded up 0.26% on the session. AllianzGI Equity (NYSE:NIE) stock hit a yearly high price of $28.80. The stock was up 1.02% for the day.

(NYSE:NIE) stock hit a yearly high price of $28.80. The stock was up 1.02% for the day. Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $29.95. Shares traded up 4.5%.

(NASDAQ:BDSX) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $29.95. Shares traded up 4.5%. Koppers Hldgs (NYSE:KOP) shares were up 1.73% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $36.69.

(NYSE:KOP) shares were up 1.73% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $36.69. CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) shares hit a yearly high of $19.24. The stock traded up 3.89% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CURI) shares hit a yearly high of $19.24. The stock traded up 3.89% on the session. US Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) stock made a new 52-week high of $127.96 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.94% for the day.

(NASDAQ:USLM) stock made a new 52-week high of $127.96 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.94% for the day. ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) shares hit a yearly high of $9.05. The stock traded up 7.93% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ORBC) shares hit a yearly high of $9.05. The stock traded up 7.93% on the session. Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.45 on Tuesday morning, moving up 3.4%.

(NASDAQ:EVLO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.45 on Tuesday morning, moving up 3.4%. Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.96 Tuesday. The stock was up 12.85% for the day.

(NASDAQ:IVA) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.96 Tuesday. The stock was up 12.85% for the day. Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) shares set a new yearly high of $25.95 this morning. The stock was up 11.26% on the session.

(NASDAQ:BLBD) shares set a new yearly high of $25.95 this morning. The stock was up 11.26% on the session. Sterling Construction Co (NASDAQ:STRL) shares broke to $24.05 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.29%.

(NASDAQ:STRL) shares broke to $24.05 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.29%. Heidrick & Struggles Intl (NASDAQ:HSII) stock set a new 52-week high of $34.88 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.11%.

(NASDAQ:HSII) stock set a new 52-week high of $34.88 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.11%. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:UAVS) shares hit a yearly high of $11.57. The stock traded up 11.29% on the session.

(AMEX:UAVS) shares hit a yearly high of $11.57. The stock traded up 11.29% on the session. Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) stock set a new 52-week high of $63.55 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.0%.

(NASDAQ:CTRN) stock set a new 52-week high of $63.55 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.0%. CAI International (NYSE:CAI) shares were up 7.51% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $36.27.

(NYSE:CAI) shares were up 7.51% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $36.27. Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $20.69 with a daily change of up 4.11%.

(NASDAQ:LQDT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $20.69 with a daily change of up 4.11%. OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) shares were up 2.96% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $46.74.

(NASDAQ:OPRX) shares were up 2.96% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $46.74. NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.47 Tuesday. The stock was up 5.1% for the day.

(NYSE:NPTN) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.47 Tuesday. The stock was up 5.1% for the day. Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) stock hit a yearly high price of $31.02. The stock was up 5.6% for the day.

(NASDAQ:BCYC) stock hit a yearly high price of $31.02. The stock was up 5.6% for the day. Silver Spike Acquisition (NASDAQ:SSPK) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.13 Tuesday. The stock was up 4.58% for the day.

(NASDAQ:SSPK) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.13 Tuesday. The stock was up 4.58% for the day. Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $16.68 with a daily change of up 130.61%.

(NASDAQ:ACRS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $16.68 with a daily change of up 130.61%. BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) stock hit a yearly high price of $41.75. The stock was up 10.07% for the day.

(NASDAQ:BIVI) stock hit a yearly high price of $41.75. The stock was up 10.07% for the day. Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) shares set a new yearly high of $9.74 this morning. The stock was up 17.08% on the session.

(NASDAQ:FRSX) shares set a new yearly high of $9.74 this morning. The stock was up 17.08% on the session. Mohawk Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:MWK) shares set a new 52-week high of $23.79 on Tuesday, moving down 3.33%.

(NASDAQ:MWK) shares set a new 52-week high of $23.79 on Tuesday, moving down 3.33%. INSU Acquisition (NASDAQ:INAQ) shares hit a yearly high of $18.06. The stock traded up 0.57% on the session.

(NASDAQ:INAQ) shares hit a yearly high of $18.06. The stock traded up 0.57% on the session. ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) shares were up 3.06% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.79 for a change of up 3.06%.

(NASDAQ:EPIX) shares were up 3.06% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.79 for a change of up 3.06%. TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) shares were up 4.96% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.36.

(NASDAQ:TMDX) shares were up 4.96% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.36. Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) shares hit $21.56 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.64%.

(NYSE:ASPN) shares hit $21.56 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.64%. Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) shares set a new yearly high of $14.62 this morning. The stock was up 1.91% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ALDX) shares set a new yearly high of $14.62 this morning. The stock was up 1.91% on the session. Tekla World Healthcare (NYSE:THW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $16.98 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.98%.

(NYSE:THW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $16.98 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.98%. Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.00 on Tuesday morning, moving up 3.58%.

(NASDAQ:KLDO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.00 on Tuesday morning, moving up 3.58%. Tekla Life Sciences (NYSE:HQL) stock hit a yearly high price of $20.60. The stock was up 0.84% for the day.

(NYSE:HQL) stock hit a yearly high price of $20.60. The stock was up 0.84% for the day. Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE:RMT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.98 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.2%.

(NYSE:RMT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.98 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.2%. Titan Intl (NYSE:TWI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.80 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 6.02%.

(NYSE:TWI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.80 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 6.02%. Orphazyme (NASDAQ:ORPH) shares were up 5.72% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.50.

(NASDAQ:ORPH) shares were up 5.72% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.50. Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) shares were up 1.93% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.34.

(NASDAQ:FREE) shares were up 1.93% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.34. Yucaipa Acquisition (NYSE:YAC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.51 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.64%.

(NYSE:YAC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.51 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.64%. CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) stock made a new 52-week high of $3.60 Tuesday. The stock was up 5.01% for the day.

(NASDAQ:CASI) stock made a new 52-week high of $3.60 Tuesday. The stock was up 5.01% for the day. TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) shares were up 7.53% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.75 for a change of up 7.53%.

(NASDAQ:TFFP) shares were up 7.53% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.75 for a change of up 7.53%. Fiesta Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:FRGI) shares hit $15.59 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.63%.

(NASDAQ:FRGI) shares hit $15.59 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.63%. Liberty All Star Growth (NYSE:ASG) shares were up 1.46% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.13 for a change of up 1.46%.

(NYSE:ASG) shares were up 1.46% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.13 for a change of up 1.46%. INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) shares were up 11.52% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $28.00.

(NASDAQ:INMB) shares were up 11.52% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $28.00. Cresud SACIF (NASDAQ:CRESY) shares were up 8.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.48.

(NASDAQ:CRESY) shares were up 8.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.48. Steel Partners Holdings (NYSE:SPLP) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.85 on Tuesday, moving up 1.5%.

(NYSE:SPLP) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.85 on Tuesday, moving up 1.5%. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:LCTX) shares were up 4.15% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $2.26 for a change of up 4.15%.

(AMEX:LCTX) shares were up 4.15% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $2.26 for a change of up 4.15%. Kaleyra, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:KLR) shares were up 4.01% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.65.

(AMEX:KLR) shares were up 4.01% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.65. P.A.M. Transportation (NASDAQ:PTSI) shares hit a yearly high of $61.83. The stock traded up 1.72% on the session.

(NASDAQ:PTSI) shares hit a yearly high of $61.83. The stock traded up 1.72% on the session. ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.50 on Tuesday morning, moving up 12.22%.

(NASDAQ:CLPT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.50 on Tuesday morning, moving up 12.22%. Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) stock set a new 52-week high of $6.52 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 14.5%.

(NASDAQ:RESN) stock set a new 52-week high of $6.52 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 14.5%. ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) shares set a new yearly high of $17.71 this morning. The stock was up 12.02% on the session.

(NASDAQ:XONE) shares set a new yearly high of $17.71 this morning. The stock was up 12.02% on the session. Templeton Emerging (NYSE:EMF) shares were up 1.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $19.96.

(NYSE:EMF) shares were up 1.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $19.96. TransEnterix, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:TRXC) shares hit $2.87 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 32.25%.

(AMEX:TRXC) shares hit $2.87 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 32.25%. Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.48 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.93%.

(NYSE:FPI) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.48 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.93%. Nuveen MI Quality Income (NYSE:NUM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $14.89 with a daily change of up 1.3%.

(NYSE:NUM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $14.89 with a daily change of up 1.3%. Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) shares set a new yearly high of $5.68 this morning. The stock was up 6.4% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ACTG) shares set a new yearly high of $5.68 this morning. The stock was up 6.4% on the session. Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) shares hit a yearly high of $1.65. The stock traded up 1.96% on the session.

(NASDAQ:MBII) shares hit a yearly high of $1.65. The stock traded up 1.96% on the session. Union Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:LATN) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.50 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded 0.0% (flat).

(NASDAQ:LATN) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.50 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded 0.0% (flat). Eaton Vance Senior Income (NYSE:EVF) stock made a new 52-week high of $6.62 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.93% for the day.

(NYSE:EVF) stock made a new 52-week high of $6.62 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.93% for the day. SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) shares hit $20.16 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.57%.

(NASDAQ:SHSP) shares hit $20.16 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.57%. LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) shares were up 1.26% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.05.

(NASDAQ:LYTS) shares were up 1.26% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.05. KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) shares broke to $12.55 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.78%.

(NASDAQ:KVHI) shares broke to $12.55 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.78%. Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $1.49. The stock traded up 12.03% on the session.

(NASDAQ:NOVN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $1.49. The stock traded up 12.03% on the session. Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) stock hit a yearly high price of $3.25. The stock was down 3.77% for the day.

(NASDAQ:INFI) stock hit a yearly high price of $3.25. The stock was down 3.77% for the day. DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $10.79 with a daily change of up 3.39%.

(NASDAQ:DMAC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $10.79 with a daily change of up 3.39%. IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) shares broke to $16.48 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.65%.

(NASDAQ:IEC) shares broke to $16.48 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.65%. IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) stock set a new 52-week high of $3.52 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.84%.

(NASDAQ:IZEA) stock set a new 52-week high of $3.52 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.84%. RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) shares hit a yearly high of $7.28. The stock traded up 2.51% on the session.

(NASDAQ:RNET) shares hit a yearly high of $7.28. The stock traded up 2.51% on the session. Madison Covrd Call & Eqt (NYSE:MCN) stock set a new 52-week high of $7.27 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.14%.

(NYSE:MCN) stock set a new 52-week high of $7.27 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.14%. ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $4.18 with a daily change of up 4.25%.

(NASDAQ:CLIR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $4.18 with a daily change of up 4.25%. Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) stock hit a yearly high price of $4.27. The stock was up 2.7% for the day.

(NASDAQ:FLL) stock hit a yearly high price of $4.27. The stock was up 2.7% for the day. ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) stock set a new 52-week high of $2.24 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.74%.

(NYSE:ARC) stock set a new 52-week high of $2.24 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.74%. Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.15 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.34%.

(NASDAQ:SSBI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.15 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.34%. FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $3.40. Shares traded up 3.84%.

(NASDAQ:FPAY) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $3.40. Shares traded up 3.84%. Kaspien Holdings (NASDAQ:KSPN) stock made a new 52-week high of $35.95 Tuesday. The stock was up 7.52% for the day.

(NASDAQ:KSPN) stock made a new 52-week high of $35.95 Tuesday. The stock was up 7.52% for the day. United States Antimony Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:UAMY) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.79 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.31%.

(AMEX:UAMY) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.79 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.31%. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.02 on Tuesday, moving up 2.08%.

(NASDAQ:SNSS) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.02 on Tuesday, moving up 2.08%. Smith-Midland (NASDAQ:SMID) shares broke to $10.20 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 5.35%.

(NASDAQ:SMID) shares broke to $10.20 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 5.35%. Flexible Solutions International Inc. Common Stock (CDA) (AMEX:FSI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4.00 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 7.82%.

(AMEX:FSI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4.00 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 7.82%. BBQ Hldgs (NASDAQ:BBQ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.26. The stock traded up 0.38% on the session.

(NASDAQ:BBQ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.26. The stock traded up 0.38% on the session. Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $5.28. Shares traded up 10.23%.

(NASDAQ:CRTD) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $5.28. Shares traded up 10.23%. GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) shares were up 6.96% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $1.90.

(NASDAQ:GVP) shares were up 6.96% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $1.90. Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) shares broke to $13.01 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.46%.

(NASDAQ:KEQU) shares broke to $13.01 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.46%. Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) stock set a new 52-week high of $12.00 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.59%.

(NASDAQ:CNNB) stock set a new 52-week high of $12.00 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.59%. Coffee Holding Co (NASDAQ:JVA) stock made a new 52-week high of $4.91 Tuesday. The stock was up 5.61% for the day.

Benzinga will continue to cover these equities and update investors about any further movement.