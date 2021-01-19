Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 19, 2021 10:01am   Comments
Before 10 a.m. ET Tuesday, 2 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

These stocks set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday:

  • GoldMining Inc. Common Shares (AMEX:GLDG) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.86 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.26%.
  • Q&K International Group (NASDAQ:QK) stock drifted down 8.59% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.32.

 

Benzinga will continue to update investors on 52-week lows hit in these and other stocks. Stay tuned!

 

Posted-In: 52-Week Lows BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

