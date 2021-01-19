This Week's IPOs

This week brings us four IPOs which are aiming to raise $1.8 billion. These four companies operate in different markets and they come from different countries, but they share at least one thing, they all want to go public.

RLX Technology

RLX Technology (NYSE: RLX) is a leading e-cigarette brand in China. The company announced its terms for its IPO on Friday, and it plans to $1.0 billion through offering 116.5 million units at a price between $8 and $10. That means RLX Technology would have a market cap of $14.0 billion.

In 2019, RLX was holding around 63% of the e-vapor market share in China. RLX believes in the strength of the retails sales, therefore it has more than 110 authorized distributors, so their products are present in more than 250 cities in China, through 5,000 branded stores and over 100,000 other retail outlets. As of the end of September 2020, the revenues have doubled compared to 2019.

Patria Investments

One of the leading private markets investment firms in Brazil and Latin America, Patria Investments Limited (NASDQAQ: PAX), announced that it has launched its IPO. The company offers 26,650,000 Class A common shares in total. The estimated price range of the offered units is between $14 and $16, so the plan is to raise $400 million at a $2.0 billion market cap. The net proceeds from the offering are planned to be used for general corporate purposes, expansion of the company's operations (through new distribution channels, acquisitions of asset managers and portfolios), and to fund capital commitments to its existing and new contracts. As one of the leading PE firms in Brazil, the company's investment portfolio includes over 55 companies and it has raised more than $8.7 billion since 2015.

MYT Netherlands

MYT Netherlands (NYSE: MYTE), a Germany-based luxury fashion site, which operates under the brand name Mytheresa, likes to say it offers the Finest Edit in Luxury Fashion. As in the company's store with the same name (The Mytheresa store in Munich), fashion "doyens" can find some of the renowned brands like Balmain, Gucci, Prada, Saint Laurent, and Fendi, and their latest collections. As the pandemic has ravaged the luxury goods sector, the salvation might be in the online sales of luxury goods, which rose between 12% and 23%. Therefore, Mytheresa decided to go public, planning to raise $266 million at a $1.5 billion market cap and to focus on offering clothing, shoes, and accessories from many luxury brands through its e-commerce platform.

Dream Finders Homes

After successful completion of several acquisitions and expanding nationally, the Florida-based homebuilder Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ: DFH) decided to launch its IPO and to raise $130 million at a $1.2 billion market cap. For the first nine months of 2020, the company announced an increase of 29% of pro forma revenues (pro forma – a method of calculating financial results using certain projections or presumptions) and an increased EBITDA margin of 9%.

These companies and their IPOs are offering a lot of variety and potential. So far, 2021 looks promising.

