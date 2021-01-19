54 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTEN) shares jumped 76.9% to close at $13.71 on Friday.
- ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) shares climbed 61.5% to close at $4.07 on Friday after jumping over 19% on Thursday. ObsEva recently provided updates on Yselty clinical development program.
- Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT) shares jumped 54% to close at $4.85 on Friday. Ceragon Networks is expected to release its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 8, 2021.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) shares gained 51.3% to close at $5.66 after the company issued an update on investigational viaskin peanut for children ages 4-11 years.
- Charah Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRA) shares gained 42.1% to close at $3.85 after the company announced it has been awarded a 12-year ash marketing contract by Dominion Energy for beneficial use of 8.1 million tons of reclaimed ponded coal ash.
- Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE: AT) shares surged 39.1% to close at $2.92 as the company agreed to be acquired by I Squared Capital, a leading global infrastructure investor.
- Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) gained 34.6% to close at $3.85.
- Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) shares rose 30.8% to close at $11.52.
- BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) climbed 26.7% to close at $37.92 after B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $47 price target.
- Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ: AKTX) gained 25.6% to close at $3.19.
- Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) surged 24.7% to close at $3.38.
- Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR) rose 24.7% to close at $34.30 after gaining over 10% on Thursday.
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) surged 23.5% to close at $11.00 on reports the UK COVID strain could become the dominant strain in the US. NOTE: The FDA last week reported the company's test is sensitive to the UK variant.
- Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) jumped 21.3% to close at $26.69 after the stock opened for trade at $28, above its IPO price of $22.
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) gained 21.3% to close at $8.43 after jumping over 23% on Thursday. The company regained compliance with Nasdaq minimum bid price listing requirement. The company highlighted, at its Cytogenomics Symposium, users experiences with Saphyr.
- Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) surged 20.3% to close at $6.07.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) jumped 18.9% to close at $9.50. Celularity and GX Acquisition reported a merger agreement to create a publicly listed leader in allogeneic cellular therapy. Sorrento Therapeutics owned 25% of Celularity.
- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) gained 18.8% to close at $7.82. Foresight Autonomous’s Eye-Net Mobile subsidiary recently initiated a pilot project with a global Japanese vehicle manufacturer.
- Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) climbed 18.7% to close at $10.58.
- Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE: SPLP) jumped 17.7% to close at $13.38. Steel Partners Holdings Senior VP Gordon Walker reported the purchase of 77,268 shares at an average price of $11.93 per share in form 4 filing.
- Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE: TBA) rose 17.6% to close at $11.76.
- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE) gained 17.5% to close at $9.12. Jounce Therapeutics recently announced initiation of Phase 1 INNATE study of JTX-8064 monotherapy and PD-1 inhibitor combination therapy in patients with advanced solid tumors.
- Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) surged 17.1% to close at $31.62 after the stock opened for trade at $33.40, above its IPO price of $27.
- Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ: APM) rose 16.1% to close at $3.31.
- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) gained 16% to close at $6.18.
- Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANNX) surged 13.3% to close at $27.45. The company recently highlighted achievements and outlined expected key 2021 milestones at the J.P. Morgan 39th Annual Healthcare Conference, held virtually.
- LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) gained 13.3% to close at $4.76. LightPath Technologies announced a new European sales office.
- Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE: TUFN) gained 12.9% to close at $17.36 after the company raised preliminary Q4 sales guidance. The company also named Raymond Brancato as Chief Revenue Officer.
- Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALIM) surged 12.4% to close at $6.60.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) jumped 12.2% to close at $6.09.
- Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) shares gained 9.6% to close at $52.35 after the company confirmed it will buy telemedicine start-up 2nd.MD.
- Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHUY) gained 9.3% to close at $33.17 after Stifel upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $23 to $40.
- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) rose 8% to close at $9.84 after the company sold 90 patents linked to smartphone technology to China’s Huawei, according to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office records cited by Canada’s The Globe and Mail newspaper.
- IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ: IKNX) gained 7% to close at $11.12. DPW 13D filing from IKONICS showed a 7.12% stake in the company.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDF) shares dipped 31.2% to close at $13.46 on Friday. The company presented data that continues to demonstrate the clinical benefit of Onvansertib in KRAS-mutated mCRC and initial findings from expanded access program.
- Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIT) fell 25.1% to close at $8.08.
- Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ) shares tumbled 24.7% to close at $2.03 on Friday after jumping 23% on Thursday. Dogness recently said it experienced strong holiday sales.
- SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) fell 21.7% to close at $2.17 after the company reported exercise of warrants for $26.6 million gross proceeds.
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC) fell 18.4% to close at $7.35.
- Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ: POSH) fell 18% to close at $83.20. Poshmark shares climbed around 142% on Thursday as the company priced its IPO at $42 per share.
- Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD) dipped 16.4% to close at $5.06.
- SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) shares declined 15.8% to close at $282.26.
- Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE: GATO) dipped 15.5% to close at $12.53.
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) fell 14.7% to close at $6.87. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals recently announced it received FDA regulatory feedback that the results of its SOLOIST and SCORED Phase 3 clinical studies can support a new drug application submission.
- The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) dipped 14.3% to close at $16.15. The Peck Co recently announced a $10.5 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
- Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) tumbled 13.7% to close at $3.66. Sigma Labs recently priced its 1.488 million share common stock offering at $3 per share.
- Yatsen Holding Limited (NASDAQ: YSG) fell 13.4% to close at $18.49.
- Voxeljet AG (NASDAQ: VJET) fell 11.9% to close at $14.97 after the company reported a roughly €1.451 billion offering of ordinary shares.
- 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) shares fell 11.8% to close at $28.25 after jumping 36% on Thursday. 3D Systems recently issued strong Q4guidance.
- Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ: PRGS) fell 9.6% to close at $44.14. Progress Software reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak forecast for the current quarter.
- GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) fell 9.5% to close at $10.51 after the company reported a secondary offering of common stock of 20 million shares.
- Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) declined 7.1% to close at $3.15 after gaining over 23% on Thursday.
- Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS) fell 6.8% to close at $7.70. Versus Systems priced its public offering of 1,280,000 units at a of USD $7.50 per unit.
- AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ANTE) shares fell 5.8% to close at $2.45 after gaining 7% on Thursday. The company, last week, entered into investment agreement with Unistar Group Holdings Ltd.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas