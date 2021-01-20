If You Bought Tesla Stock Instead Of A Model S At Launch, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Tesla Motors began deliveries to customers of its Model S in June 2012.

The car has changed the face of electric vehicles and helped turn Tesla into one of the most well-known brands and stocks.

The Stock Or The Car? In June 2012, the 300-mile range version of the Tesla Model S retailed at $77,400.

If a customer had chosen to invest in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) — the company rather than the physical car — at that time, they would likely be very happy with the outcome.

Related Link: 5 Things You Might Not Know About Elon Musk

On June 22, 2012, Tesla’s stock opened at a split-adjusted $6.796. A $77,400 investment would have been good for 11,389 shares of Tesla stock.

Holding onto those shares over the next eight-plus years would give a customer the ability to buy many Tesla cars.

The value of the 11,389 Tesla shares is $9,409,136 as of Jan. 15.

Many Tesla car owners have also invested in the company. The investments in the company over the years have turned Tesla car owners into millionaires along the way.

TSLA Price Action: Tesla shares ended Tuesday's session up 2.23% at $844.55.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.