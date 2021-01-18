Market Overview

Parler Finds Its Way Back Online — Thanks To A Russian Tech Firm
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 18, 2021 11:26pm   Comments
Social media Parler has managed to return on the Web partially and its website is live at press time late Monday.

What Happened: The website’s functionality at the time seems limited to displaying a few messages from the Parler team.

“Our return is inevitable due to hard work, and persistence against all odds. Despite the threats and harassment, not one Parler employee has quit. We are becoming closer and stronger as a team,” John Matze says in the latest statement on the Parler website.

In Photo: A partial screenshot of Parler website at press time.

Parler’s return to the Web has been made possible by DDos-Guard, a Russian technology company, Reuters reported — citing infrastructure expert Ronald Guilmette.

DDos-Guard is controlled by two Russian men and offers services like protection from distributed denial of service attacks, as per Reuters.

Why It Matters: Parler’s website went offline last week after Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) pulled cloud web hosting support in the aftermath of outgoing President Donald Trump’s supporters rioting at Capitol Hill.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) have also taken down the Parler app from their platforms.

It isn’t immediately clear if Parler’s website could make a full return where users are able to post again. Reuters noted that a majority of Parler users preferred the apps over the website.

Read Next: Parler Sues Amazon Over Allegations Of Political Bias, Favoring Twitter

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Donald Trump Parler social media

