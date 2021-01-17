Elon Musk Donates $5M To Online Education Platform Khan Academy

Elon Musk has donated $5 million to educational platform Khan Academy.

What Happened: Sal Khan, founder of Khan Academy, thanked Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) founder Elon Musk for his donation, CNN has reported today.

In a YouTube video, Sal Khan expressed his gratitude to Musk, who donated the money through the Musk Foundation.

“This is going to allow us to accelerate all sorts of content. Our aspirations are all subjects — from kids to early stages of college,” Khan said in the video. “This will accelerate our science content, allow us to do more early learning, allow us to make the software and the practice that much more engaging."

Why It Matters: Khan Academy, founded in 2005, operates as a non-profit and provides free online education.

The Musk Foundation was founded in 2002. It invests in projects working on science and engineering education, human space exploration research and safe artificial intelligence, according to its website.