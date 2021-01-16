Market Overview

Swiss Bank Chairman Benjamin de Rothschild Dies Of Heart Attack At 57
Gary Anglebrandt , Benzinga Contributor  
January 16, 2021 4:20pm   Comments
Swiss bank Edmond de Rothschild Holding SA has announced the death of its chairman, Benjamin de Rothschild.

The bank bearing the storied Rothschild name said in a statement that its chairman died of a heart attack on Friday afternoon at his home in Pregny, Switzerland. He was 57.

His father Edmond created the banking group. Benjamin had run it since 1997.

Benjamin's wife Ariane recently had been running the company's daily operations, while Benjamin raced yachts and cars, the Financial Times reported.

The bank has $194 billion of assets under management, according to the Financial Times.

Image by 495756 from Pixabay.

 

Benjamin de Rothschild Edmond de Rothschild Holding SA Swiss Banks

