Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apple Tests Foldable Screen For iPhone: Bloomberg
Catherine Ross  
 
January 16, 2021 2:44pm   Comments
Share:
Apple Tests Foldable Screen For iPhone: Bloomberg

The Samsung Galaxy Fold is one foldable phone already on the market.

Apple is working on a foldable iPhone, Bloomberg has reported.

What Happened: Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) has started working on a new iPhone model with a foldable screen.

The tech giant has developed prototype screens and is still in the process of internal testing, according to Bloomberg. There has not been an official decision on any launches, the financial news outlet reported.

The prototype screen would make the iPhone bigger and “more pocketable.” 

A person familiar with the testing told Bloomberg that screens would have “a mostly invisible hinge with the electronics stationed behind the display.” 

Why It Matters: Apple has not announced any major changes for 2021 production yet, fresh off changes it made in 2020 for new designs, package conditions and 5G.

But the Cupertino, California-based company is trying out one new feature: an in-screen fingerprint reader to unlock the smartphone.

Under current conditions, where people have to wear masks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, making facial recognition difficult, this feature would be useful to iPhone users.

Price Action: Apple shares fell 0.25% and closed at $126.82 in the post-market trading on Friday, after a $127.14 close in the regular hours trading.

Image credit: Unsplash.com

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Spotify Lower On Report Apple Is Planning A Paying Podcast Service
Foxconn Taps Nio Co-Founder Jack Cheng To Lead New Open EV Platform
10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Wall Street Pulls Back A Bit Amid Mixed Bank Results After Biden Announces Further Stimulus
Apple Could Bring Radical Changes To MacBook Pro 2021: What We Know
Microsoft, Salesforce, Oracle Join Hands To Develop COVID-19 Vaccine Passports
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: iPhone Samsung Tim CookNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com