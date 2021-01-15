Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Applied DNA Sciences Is Up 30% Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 15, 2021 2:53pm   Comments
Share:
Why Applied DNA Sciences Is Up 30% Today

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ: APDN) shares are trading higher on reports the U.K. COVID strain could become the dominant strain in the U.S.

The FDA last week reported the company's test is sensitive to the U.K. variant.

Applied DNA Sciences is a provider of DNA-based supply chain, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology. The company provides its products and services under the brand of SigNature DNA, SigNature T DNA, fiberTyping, DNAnet, digitalDNA, SigNify and Beacon.

Applied DNA Sciences shares were trading up 32.10% to $11.77 at publication time. The stock has a 52-week high of $16.39 and a 52-week low of $2.52.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (APDN)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: DBV's Positive FDA Feedback, Pfizer's Cancer Drug Gets Label Expansion, Applied DNA COVID Testing Volume Surges
84 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Falls 100 Points; GeoVax Labs Shares Spike Higher
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com