Why Applied DNA Sciences Is Up 30% Today

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ: APDN) shares are trading higher on reports the U.K. COVID strain could become the dominant strain in the U.S.

The FDA last week reported the company's test is sensitive to the U.K. variant.

Applied DNA Sciences is a provider of DNA-based supply chain, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology. The company provides its products and services under the brand of SigNature DNA, SigNature T DNA, fiberTyping, DNAnet, digitalDNA, SigNify and Beacon.

Applied DNA Sciences shares were trading up 32.10% to $11.77 at publication time. The stock has a 52-week high of $16.39 and a 52-week low of $2.52.