Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Spotify Lower On Report Apple Is Planning A Paying Podcast Service
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 15, 2021 1:51pm   Comments
Share:
Spotify Lower On Report Apple Is Planning A Paying Podcast Service

Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT) shares were trading lower on Friday after The Information reported Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is planning a new subscription-based podcast service. This would be in direct competition with Spotify.

In December, it emerged British royals, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, had inked an exclusive multi-year deal with the company to host and produce podcasts.

Spotify, headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, is one of the world's largest music streaming service providers, with over 150 million total listeners.

Spotify shares were trading down 5.88% to $322.16 at publication time. The stock has a 52-week high of $370.95 and a 52-week low of $109.18.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + SPOT)

Foxconn Taps Nio Co-Founder Jack Cheng To Lead New Open EV Platform
10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Wall Street Pulls Back A Bit Amid Mixed Bank Results After Biden Announces Further Stimulus
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 15, 2021
Here's Why Blackberry, Spotify And Ideanomics Are Moving
Apple Could Bring Radical Changes To MacBook Pro 2021: What We Know
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com