Why Tellurian's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ: TELL) shares are trading higher after its co-founder and executive chairman Souki said the company is targeting to begin construction of its $16.8 billion Driftwood LNG export project in Louisiana by the summer of 2021.

Tellurian is a US-based independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It focuses on building a natural gas business that includes 26 mtpa productions from Driftwood LNG, trading of LNG cargoes, and development of new markets globally.

Tellurian shares were trading up 32.31% at $2.25. The stock has a 52-week high of $8.69 and a 52-week low of 67 cents.