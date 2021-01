Why Airline Stocks Are Trading Lower Today

The shares of several airline companies are trading lower Friday. Weakness is potentially related to new COVID-19 lockdown measures in China and vaccine rollout uncertainty. The airline sector has been volatile amid COVID-19 vaccine rollout uncertainty.

American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL) is the world's largest airline by scheduled revenue passenger miles. After completing a major fleet renewal, the company has the youngest fleet of U.S. legacy carriers.

American Airlines traded down 3.01% to $15.94 per share Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $30.78 and a 52-week low of $8.25.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) is the largest domestic carrier in the U.S, as measured by the number of originating passengers boarded. Southwest operates over 700 aircraft in an all-Boeing fleet.

Southwest Airlines shares were trading down 3.28% at $47.22. The stock has a 52-week high of $58.83 and a 52-week low of $22.46.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) is a low-cost airline that offers high-quality service, including assigned seating and in-flight entertainment. It carries over millions of customers with an average of more than 1,000 daily flights and served approximately 99 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America.

JetBlue Airways shares were trading down 3.40% to $15.18. The stock has a 52-week high of $21.65 and a 52-week low of $6.61.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) is one of the world's largest airlines, flying to more than 325 destinations in 60 countries. Delta operates a hub-and-spoke system, where it gathers and distributes passengers across the globe through key locations in Atlanta, New York, Salt Lake City, Detroit, Seattle, and Minneapolis-St. Paul.

Delta Air Lines shares were trading down 2.10% at $40.40. The stock has a 52-week high of $62.48 and a 52-week low of $17.51.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) serves the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean as an airline operator. It primarily offers customers unbundled base fares to strip out any unneeded travel amenities. If needed, a customer can elect for additional options at an extra charge.

Spirit Airlines shares were trading down 3.93% at $26.14. The stock has a 52-week high of $47.50 and a 52-week low of $7.01.