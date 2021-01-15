Market Overview

Why GrafTech International's Stock is Trading Lower Today

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 15, 2021 12:28pm   Comments
The Price And Volume Action In GrafTech International's Stock Today

GrafTech International's (NYSE:EAF) stock has been falling Friday, down 9.44% to a price of $10.45. Friday the stock has been traded at a volume of 4.53 million, about 202.7% of its recent 30-day volume average of 2.24 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: GrafTech International shares are trading lower after the company announced a secondary offering of common stock of 20 million shares.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $9.08 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $13.12 and fallen to a low of $5.56.

