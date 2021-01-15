Market Overview

Why Chuy's Holdings Stock is Up During Today's Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 15, 2021 12:29pm   Comments
Chuy's Holdings's Stock Price And Volume Action

Chuy's Holdings's (NASDAQ:CHUY) stock is trading up 11.46% to a price of $33.81. Friday the stock has been traded at a volume of 136.38 thousand, about 117.59% of its recent 30-day volume average of 115.98 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Chuy's Holdings shares are trading higher after Stifel upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $23 to $40.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $25.3 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $30.87 and fallen to a low of $7.28.

