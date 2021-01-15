Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Downward Movement in voxeljet's Stock Today

voxeljet's Stock Price And Volume Action

voxeljet's (NASDAQ:VJET) stock has been falling Friday, down 13.6% to a price of $14.64. The stock's current volume for the day is 134.19 thousand, which is approximately 201.61% of its previous 30-day average volume of 66.56 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Voxeljet shares are trading lower after the company priced a 621,170 share registered direct offering at $16.16 per share.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $10.98 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $17.0 and as low as $0.58.

