Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Tufin Software's Stock is Trading Higher Today

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 15, 2021 12:26pm   Comments
Share:

 

 

Tufin Software's Stock Price And Volume Action

Tufin Software's (NYSE:TUFN) stock has been rising Friday, up 12.64% to a price of $17.54. The stock's volume is currently 968.88 thousand, which is roughly 301.43% of its recent 30-day volume average of 321.43 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Tufin Software Technologies shares are trading higher after the company raised preliminary Q4 sales guidance above estimates.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $10.02 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $16.27 and as low as $5.79.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

 

Related Articles (TUFN)

35 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
28 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
6 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-WIIMNews Intraday Update Markets Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com