Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Tufin Software's Stock is Trading Higher Today

Tufin Software's Stock Price And Volume Action

Tufin Software's (NYSE:TUFN) stock has been rising Friday, up 12.64% to a price of $17.54. The stock's volume is currently 968.88 thousand, which is roughly 301.43% of its recent 30-day volume average of 321.43 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Tufin Software Technologies shares are trading higher after the company raised preliminary Q4 sales guidance above estimates.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $10.02 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $16.27 and as low as $5.79.

