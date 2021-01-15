Market Overview

Why Is It Moving? Looking At DBV Technologies's Price Action Today

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 15, 2021 12:25pm   Comments
DBV Technologies's Stock Price And Volume Action

DBV Technologies's (NASDAQ:DBVT) stock is trading up 42.24% to a price of $5.34. Friday the stock has been traded at a volume of 11.80 million, about 1538.59% of its recent 30-day volume average of 767.19 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: DBV Technologies shares are trading higher after the company issued an update on its investigational Viaskin peanut for children ages 4-11 years.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $2.72 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $13.02 and as low as $1.35.

