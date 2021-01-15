35 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT) shares surged 54.6% to $4.8699. Ceragon Networks is expected to release its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 8, 2021.
- ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) shares jumped 52.7% to $3.8468 after jumping over 19% on Thursday. ObsEva recently provided updates on Yselty clinical development program.
- Charah Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRA) shares climbed 43% to $3.875 after the company announced it has been awarded a 12-year ash marketing contract by Dominion Energy for beneficial use of 8.1 million tons of reclaimed ponded coal ash.
- Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE: AT) shares gained 40.7% to $2.9550 as the company agreed to be acquired by I Squared Capital, a leading global infrastructure investor.
- Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) shares gained 36.2% to $12.00.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) shares climbed 35% to $5.05 after the company issued an update on investigational viaskin peanut for children ages 4-11 years.
- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) rose 30.7% to $8.56. Foresight Autonomous’s Eye-Net Mobile subsidiary recently initiated a pilot project with a global Japanese vehicle manufacturer.
- Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) gained 30.6% to $3.54.
- IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ: IKNX) surged 22.9% to $12.78.
- DPW 13D filing from IKONICS showed a 7.12% stake in the company.
- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) climbed 22% to $6.52.
- BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) surged 20% to $35.87 after B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $47 price target.
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) climbed 18.7% to $8.25 after jumping over 23% on Thursday. The company regained compliance with Nasdaq minimum bid price listing requirement. The company highlighted, at its Cytogenomics Symposium, users experiences with Saphyr.
- Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) gained 17.8% to $10.49.
- LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) surged 16.2% to $4.8822. LightPath Technologies announced a new European sales office.
- Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTEN) gained 16% to $9.00.
- Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR) gained 15.7% to $31.84 after gaining over 10% on Thursday.
- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) gained 14.5% to $10.43 after the company sold 90 patents linked to smartphone technology to China’s Huawei, according to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office records cited by Canada’s The Globe and Mail newspaper.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) surged 13% to $2.3699 after jumping around 15% on Thursday.
- Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE: TUFN) rose 12.2% to $17.25 after the company raised preliminary Q4 sales guidance. The company also named Raymond Brancato as Chief Revenue Officer.
- Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) shares rose 10.8% to $52.91 after the company confirmed it will buy telemedicine start-up 2nd.MD.
- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE) surged 10.4% to $8.57. Jounce Therapeutics recently announced initiation of Phase 1 INNATE study of JTX-8064 monotherapy and PD-1 inhibitor combination therapy in patients with advanced solid tumors.
- Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHUY) gained 9.9% to $33.36 after Stifel upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $23 to $40.
Losers
- Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ) shares dipped 22.5% to $2.09 after jumping 23% on Thursday. Dogness recently said it experienced strong holiday sales.
- Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDF) fell 21.8% to $15.31. The company presented data that continues to demonstrate the clinical benefit of Onvansertib in KRAS-mutated mCRC and initial findings from expanded access program.
- SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) fell 20.2% to $2.21 after the company reported exercise of warrants for $26.6 million gross proceeds.
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC) dipped 14.8% to $7.67.
- Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ: POSH) dipped 14.8% to $86.47. Poshmark shares climbed around 142% on Thursday as the company priced its IPO at $42 per share.
- Voxeljet AG (NASDAQ: VJET) fell 13.9% to $14.64 after the company reported a roughly €1.451 billion offering of ordinary shares.
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) tumbled 13.1% to $6.99. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals recently announced it received FDA regulatory feedback that the results of its SOLOIST and SCORED Phase 3 clinical studies can support a new drug application submission.
- Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS) dropped 12.8% to $7.20. Versus Systems priced its public offering of 1,280,000 units at a of USD $7.50 per unit.
- Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) dipped 12.7% to $2.96 after gaining over 23% on Thursday.
- Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ: PRGS) fell 10.2% to $43.83. Progress Software reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak forecast for the current quarter.
- GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) fell 8.7% to $10.60 after the company reported a secondary offering of common stock of 20 million shares.
- 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) shares fell 8.5% to $29.28 after jumping 36% on Thursday. 3D Systems recently issued strong Q4guidance.
- AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ANTE) shares fell 6.5% to $2.43 after gaining 7% on Thursday. The company, last week, entered into investment agreement with Unistar Group Holdings Ltd.
