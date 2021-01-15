Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
This morning 150 companies reached new 52-week highs.
Interesting Points:
- Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- Ikonics (NASDAQ:IKNX) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:SENS) was the biggest gainer, trading up 60.58% to reach its 52-week high.
The following stocks set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Friday:
- Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) shares were up 0.71% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $189.44.
- Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $398.29 on Friday morning, moving up 1.28%.
- Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) stock set a new 52-week high of $425.99 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.92%.
- Tencent Music Enter Gr (NYSE:TME) shares broke to $22.48 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.84%.
- Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $143.21. The stock traded down 0.33% on the session.
- Alcon (NYSE:ALC) stock hit a yearly high price of $70.59. The stock was up 0.39% for the day.
- 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $184.17 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.06%.
- Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) shares were up 1.9% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $160.79.
- Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $288.53 with a daily change of down 2.6%.
- Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) shares broke to $11.83 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.63%.
- CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $220.15. Shares traded down 0.13%.
- Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $170.63. The stock traded up 2.33% on the session.
- Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) shares broke to $109.32 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.07%.
- Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) stock set a new 52-week high of $170.61 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.26%.
- Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) stock set a new 52-week high of $50.94 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.48%.
- Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) shares were up 2.61% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $104.82 for a change of up 2.61%.
- Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) shares set a new yearly high of $17.99 this morning. The stock was up 4.64% on the session.
- Canopy Gwth (NASDAQ:CGC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $35.08 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.31%.
- Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) shares broke to $122.90 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.93%.
- Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) shares were up 4.74% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $166.49 for a change of up 4.74%.
- Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) shares were down 0.32% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $285.32.
- Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $196.48. Shares traded down 0.72%.
- Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) stock set a new 52-week high of $67.58 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.07%.
- Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) shares were down 2.32% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $169.98.
- Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $76.84 on Friday morning, moving down 0.28%.
- Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) shares broke to $54.21 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.37%.
- Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ:PACB) shares were up 2.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $40.77.
- Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $132.08 on Friday morning, moving up 0.35%.
- Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) stock made a new 52-week high of $129.92 Friday. The stock was up 0.1% for the day.
- Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) shares were up 0.49% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $122.81.
- Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) shares were up 0.47% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $48.35.
- Allegro Microsystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) shares were up 0.3% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $34.66.
- Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) shares set a new 52-week high of $123.30 on Friday, moving down 0.83%.
- Asana (NYSE:ASAN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $39.57 with a daily change of up 4.85%.
- BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.55. The stock was up 19.78% for the day.
- Vontier (NYSE:VNT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $36.49 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.67%.
- Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) stock set a new 52-week high of $92.00 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.23%.
- LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $85.50 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.59%.
- Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $98.39. The stock traded down 2.83% on the session.
- 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) shares set a new yearly high of $40.39 this morning. The stock was down 1.64% on the session.
- EQT (NYSE:EQT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.45 on Friday morning, moving down 0.11%.
- Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) shares broke to $48.24 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.36%.
- Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) stock made a new 52-week high of $39.19 Friday. The stock was up 1.55% for the day.
- Workiva (NYSE:WK) stock set a new 52-week high of $99.74 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.62%.
- Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) shares set a new yearly high of $116.65 this morning. The stock was down 1.57% on the session.
- Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) shares were up 2.76% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $118.34 for a change of up 2.76%.
- CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $90.03. Shares traded up 1.88%.
- Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) shares set a new 52-week high of $94.65 on Friday, moving down 0.47%.
- Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $14.01 with a daily change of up 8.81%.
- Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) shares hit a yearly high of $11.75. The stock traded down 0.97% on the session.
- PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $48.55 with a daily change of up 0.38%.
- Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) shares were down 1.06% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $108.50.
- Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) shares were up 0.76% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $28.28.
- Freedom Holding (NASDAQ:FRHC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $55.00 with a daily change of up 4.12%.
- Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.75 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.12%.
- Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) shares were down 0.4% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.31.
- Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) stock set a new 52-week high of $3.98 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.83%.
- Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $10.84. Shares traded up 0.86%.
- EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) stock set a new 52-week high of $51.39 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.95%.
- SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $136.07 with a daily change of down 0.07%.
- Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $40.00. Shares traded down 9.79%.
- Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) shares were down 3.19% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $75.00 for a change of down 3.19%.
- Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) stock hit a yearly high price of $35.70. The stock was up 3.1% for the day.
- NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) stock set a new 52-week high of $30.34 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded 0.0% (flat).
- Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) shares set a new 52-week high of $48.11 on Friday, moving up 0.29%.
- Calix (NYSE:CALX) stock hit a yearly high price of $33.50. The stock was up 0.6% for the day.
- UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.25 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 3.13%.
- Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) shares hit $9.49 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 25.11%.
- Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) shares set a new 52-week high of $47.55 on Friday, moving down 0.41%.
- Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) shares hit $54.41 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.56%.
- Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) stock made a new 52-week high of $26.00 Friday. The stock was down 1.94% for the day.
- Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) shares hit a yearly high of $307.97. The stock traded up 1.9% on the session.
- Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) stock set a new 52-week high of $29.42 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.96%.
- Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $29.59 with a daily change of down 2.61%.
- Northern Genesis (NYSE:NGA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $35.10 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.68%.
- Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) stock set a new 52-week high of $42.23 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.63%.
- Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) shares hit a yearly high of $27.36. The stock traded up 4.05% on the session.
- Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) shares broke to $45.53 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.51%.
- Cohn Robbins Hldgs (NYSE:CRHC) stock set a new 52-week high of $11.10 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.37%.
- Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.22 on Friday morning, moving down 4.49%.
- iClick Interactive Asia (NASDAQ:ICLK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.30. The stock traded down 1.34% on the session.
- Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) stock hit a yearly high price of $23.30. The stock was down 0.18% for the day.
- Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $12.72. Shares traded up 0.51%.
- BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) shares hit $47.67 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.75%.
- The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.25 Friday. The stock was up 1.19% for the day.
- ArcLight Clean Transition (NASDAQ:ACTC) shares broke to $28.40 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.35%.
- CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) shares hit $18.26 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.79%.
- Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) shares were up 1.78% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $26.60.
- US Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.93 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 3.51%.
- Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) shares were up 1.26% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $8.15 for a change of up 1.26%.
- MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.46 on Friday morning, moving down 0.22%.
- Heidrick & Struggles Intl (NASDAQ:HSII) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $33.54 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.03%.
- ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $8.88. The stock traded down 0.84% on the session.
- Chuy's Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY) stock set a new 52-week high of $33.53 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 7.41%.
- 500.com (NYSE:WBAI) shares hit a yearly high of $14.90. The stock traded up 5.25% on the session.
- Tufin Software (NYSE:TUFN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $18.21 with a daily change of up 12.07%.
- Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) shares set a new 52-week high of $23.82 on Friday, moving down 2.32%.
- NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.85. The stock was up 6.39% for the day.
- Silver Spike Acquisition (NASDAQ:SSPK) shares hit a yearly high of $18.70. The stock traded down 0.75% on the session.
- AEA-Bridges Impact (NYSE:IMPX) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.87 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.61%.
- Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) stock set a new 52-week high of $27.50 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.51%.
- Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) stock made a new 52-week high of $20.11 Friday. The stock was up 0.3% for the day.
- Mohawk Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:MWK) shares hit a yearly high of $22.56. The stock traded down 4.89% on the session.
- Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) shares hit a yearly high of $13.46. The stock traded up 3.35% on the session.
- Experience Investment (NASDAQ:EXPC) shares broke to $15.50 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.41%.
- Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.07. The stock traded up 2.59% on the session.
- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:SENS) shares hit $2.04 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 60.58%.
- Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $7.94. The stock traded up 8.81% on the session.
- Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) stock set a new 52-week high of $11.87 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.43%.
- GigCapital3 (NYSE:GIK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.25 on Friday morning, moving down 2.42%.
- P.A.M. Transportation (NASDAQ:PTSI) shares broke to $59.70 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.2%.
- Steel Partners Holdings (NYSE:SPLP) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.50 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 17.08%.
- Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:LCTX) stock made a new 52-week high of $2.24 Friday. The stock was up 1.85% for the day.
- Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.65 Friday. The stock was up 9.54% for the day.
- Kaleyra, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:KLR) stock made a new 52-week high of $11.40 Friday. The stock was up 2.06% for the day.
- Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. Ordinary Shares (AMEX:BIOX) shares hit $8.15 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.18%.
- Chicken Soup for the Soul (NASDAQ:CSSE) shares were up 1.35% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $25.00.
- Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) shares were down 0.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.69.
- Sandbridge Acquisition (NYSE:SBG) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.45. The stock was up 0.97% for the day.
- Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $4.87 on Friday morning, moving down 3.4%.
- Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) shares were up 0.91% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.09 for a change of up 0.91%.
- Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) shares set a new yearly high of $3.65 this morning. The stock was up 5.35% on the session.
- ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.69. The stock traded up 0.13% on the session.
- Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) shares were up 41.46% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $3.00.
- Union Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:LATN) shares were up 0.19% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.48.
- Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.35. The stock was down 0.33% for the day.
- Greenrose Acquisition (NASDAQ:GNRS) stock made a new 52-week high of $11.20 Friday. The stock was down 1.1% for the day.
- Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) shares were up 9.92% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.94.
- Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) shares set a new yearly high of $4.30 this morning. The stock was down 6.67% on the session.
- cbdMD, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:YCBD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.35. The stock traded up 8.39% on the session.
- Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $27.67 with a daily change of up 0.59%.
- Edap TMS (NASDAQ:EDAP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.03 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.72%.
- SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) shares set a new 52-week high of $4.90 on Friday, moving down 5.86%.
- IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.47. The stock traded up 4.79% on the session.
- Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $5.38 with a daily change of up 1.17%.
- Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) shares were up 47.54% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.59.
- RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) shares were up 2.76% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $7.13 for a change of up 2.76%.
- IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $3.38 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 9.47%.
- LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) shares set a new yearly high of $5.45 this morning. The stock was up 17.24% on the session.
- Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) shares set a new yearly high of $1.89 this morning. The stock was up 35.14% on the session.
- Charah Solns (NYSE:CHRA) shares hit $5.20 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 50.72%.
- Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $2.60 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.07%.
- Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) shares set a new yearly high of $2.82 this morning. The stock was up 8.66% on the session.
- Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) stock set a new 52-week high of $20.00 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 7.8%.
- CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) shares hit a yearly high of $14.89. The stock traded up 0.69% on the session.
- Iridex (NASDAQ:IRIX) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.25. The stock was up 3.25% for the day.
- GreenVision Acquisition (NASDAQ:GRNV) shares hit a yearly high of $10.49. The stock traded up 0.68% on the session.
- Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) stock made a new 52-week high of $5.50 Friday. The stock was up 1.29% for the day.
- Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $7.69. The stock later traded down 2.57% on the session.
- Ikonics (NASDAQ:IKNX) shares hit $16.00 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 39.62%.
