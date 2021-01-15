Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

This morning 150 companies reached new 52-week highs.

Interesting Points:

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

(NASDAQ:IKNX) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:SENS) was the biggest gainer, trading up 60.58% to reach its 52-week high.

The following stocks set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Friday:

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) shares were up 0.71% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $189.44.

Benzinga will continue to cover these equities and update investors about any further movement.