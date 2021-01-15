Why Novartis, BioVie, Esperion And VBI Are Moving Today

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ESPR) shares are trading lower after Bank of America Securities downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and announced a price target of $35 per share.

Esperion Therapeutics shares were trading down 1.94% at $26.23. The stock has a 52-week high of $76.98 and a 52-week low of $23.90.

Novartis (NYSE: NVS) shares are trading higher after Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating.

Novartis develops and manufactures health care products through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. It generates the vast majority of its revenue from Innovative Medicines segment.

The company sells its products globally, with the United States representing close to one third of total sales.

Novartis shares were trading up 1.60% at $96.14. The stock has a 52-week high of $99.84 and a 52-week low of $69.18.

BioVie (NASDAQ: BIVI) shares are trading higher after B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $47 price target.

BioVie Inc is active in the healthcare domain in the United States. The company is a development stage enterprise engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a therapy targeting ascites due to liver cirrhosis.

BioVie shares were trading up 20.84% at $36.18. The stock has a 52-week high of $36.34 and a 52-week low of $2.20.

VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ: VBIV) shares are trading higher after the company announced results from a Phase 4 study of its prophylactic 3-antigen hepatitis B virus vaccine in younger adults were published in Vaccine.

VBI Vaccines is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of vaccines for infectious disease and immuno-oncology.

VBI Vaccines shares are trading up 6.68% to $3.44. The stock has a 52-week high of $6.93 and a 52-week low of 69 cents.