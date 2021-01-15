Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 15, 2021 10:24am   Comments
Before 10 a.m. ET on Friday, 2 companies hit new 52-week lows.

The following stocks set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday:

  • Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $24.36. The stock was down 3.98% on the session.
  • Netstreit (NYSE:NTST) shares fell to $16.65 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.12%.

 

Trust Benzinga for further updates on these and other equities. If these companies continues to break to new levels, Benzinga will keep traders updated.

 

Posted-In: 52-Week Lows BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

