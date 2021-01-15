Understanding Pioneer Municipal High Incm Advntg Trust's Ex-Dividend Date

On January 7, 2021, Pioneer Municipal High Incm Advntg Trust (NYSE:MAV) declared a dividend payable on January 29, 2021 to its shareholders. Pioneer Muni High Inc also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before January 20, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Pioneer Muni High Inc will be on January 19, 2021. The company's current dividend payout is at $0.05. That equates to a dividend yield of 5.41% at current price levels.

The Significance Of Ex-Dividend Dates

An ex-dividend date is when a company's shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Pioneer Muni High Inc's Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Pioneer Muni High Inc has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and yields. Last year on September 15, 2020 the company's payout was $0.04, which has since grown by $0.01. Similarly, Pioneer Muni High Inc's dividend yield in last year was 4.81%, which has since grown by 0.6%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

