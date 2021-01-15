Analyzing Horizon Tech Finance's Ex-Dividend Date

On October 26, 2020, Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) declared a dividend payable on February 17, 2021 to its shareholders. Horizon Tech Finance also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before January 20, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Horizon Tech Finance is set for January 19, 2021. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.1, equating to a dividend yield of 10.09% at current price levels.

The Significance Of Ex-Dividend Dates

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Horizon Tech Finance's Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Horizon Tech Finance has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields trend downward. Last year on October 19, 2020 the company's payout sat at $0.1, which has returned to its value today. Horizon Tech Finance's dividend yield last year was 10.69%, which has since decreased by 0.6%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

