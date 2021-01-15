Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ROCE Insights For CSX

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 15, 2021 9:33am   Comments
Share:

 

 

Looking at Q3, CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) earned $1.14 billion, a 37.8% increase from the preceding quarter. CSX also posted a total of $2.65 billion in sales, a 17.43% increase since Q2. In Q2, CSX earned $828.00 million, and total sales reached $2.25 billion.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q3, CSX posted an ROCE of 0.09%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows CSX is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

In CSX's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Q3 Earnings Insight

CSX reported Q3 earnings per share at $0.96/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.92/share.

 

Related Articles (CSX)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Barron's First Picks And Pans Of 2021: Disney, Home Depot, Intel, Nike, Nordstrom And More
CN, Others To Develop Plastics Resins Export Facility In Alabama
CN, CSX And CP Achieve Climate Change Leadership Status
Class I Railroads Grapple With COVID-19 As Unions Seek Safety Assurances
Pan Am, Conversions To Rail And Train Lengths — Oh My!
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCENews Intraday Update Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com