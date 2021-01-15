28 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE: AT) shares rose 40.5% to $2.95 in pre-market trading as the company agreed to be acquired by I Squared Capital, a leading global infrastructure investor.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) shares rose 34.5% to $5.03 in pre-market trading after the company issued an update on investigational viaskin peanut for children ages 4-11 years.
- ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) shares rose 22.2% to $3.08 in pre-market trading after jumping over 19% on Thursday. ObsEva recently provided updates on Yselty clinical development program.
- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) rose 19% to $10.83 in pre-market trading after the company sold 90 patents linked to smartphone technology to China’s Huawei, according to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office records cited by Canada’s The Globe and Mail newspaper.
- Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE: TUFN) rose 17.2% to $18.02 in pre-market trading after the company raised preliminary Q4 sales guidance. The company also named Raymond Brancato as Chief Revenue Officer.
- Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) rose 15.5% to $27.38 in pre-market trading.
- TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE: TRXC) rose 14.2% to $2.24 in pre-market trading after jumping 14% on Thursday. The company TransEnterix reported closing of $31.25 million registered direct offering of common stock.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) rose 12.9% to $2.36 in pre-market trading after jumping around 15% on Thursday.
- Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) shares rose 12.1% to $53.55 in pre-market trading after the company confirmed it will buy telemedicine start-up 2nd.MD.
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) rose 11.4% to $7.75 in pre-market trading after jumping over 23% on Thursday. The company regained compliance with Nasdaq minimum bid price listing requirement. The company highlighted, at its Cytogenomics Symposium, users experiences with Saphyr.
- Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: PIPP) shares rose 11.4% to $15.59 in pre-market trading after surging over 12% on Thursday.
- CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI) rose 11.2% to $18.73 in pre-market trading.
- Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE: OII) rose 10.9% to $13.02 in pre-market trading after the company announced its Subsea Robotics segment won multiple contracts in excess of $225 million during Q4 of 2020.
- EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) shares rose 10.2% to $48.98 in pre-market trading after climbing 17% on Thursday. EHang recently announced plans to provide Urban Air Mobility (UAM) services in Hengqin New Area in Zhuhai, China.
- Isoray, Inc. (NYSE: ISR) rose 10% to $2.10 in pre-market trading. Isoray, last week, received FDA 510(k) clearance for the use of C4 Imaging's Sirius positive-signal MRI Markers with Isoray's Cesium-131, brachytherapy seeds.
- Materialise NV (NASDAQ: MTLS) rose 8.9% to $80.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Thursday.
- Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) shares rose 8.3% to $50.43 in pre-market trading after surging around 20% on Thursday.
- Kadmon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: KDMN) rose 5.1% to $4.97 in pre-market trading after a 13G filing showed Point72 raised its stake from roughly 5.27 million shares to roughly 9.05 million shares, or a 5.3% stake in the company.
Losers
- Voxeljet AG (NASDAQ: VJET) fell 11.2% to $15.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported a roughly €1.451 billion offering of ordinary shares.
- GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) fell 9.6% to $10.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported a secondary offering of common stock of 20 million shares.
- Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ) shares fell 9.1% to $2.45 in pre-market trading after jumping 23% on Thursday. Dogness recently said it experienced strong holiday sales.
- FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPAY) fell 7.9% to $2.93 in pre-market trading after jumping 6% on Thursday.
- Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) fell 7.5% to $2.73 in pre-market trading after surging over 13% on Thursday.
- Live Ventures Incorporated. (NASDAQ: LIVE) fell 7.1% to $19.51 in pre-market trading after declining over 12% on Thursday. Live Ventures shares jumped over 90% on Wednesday after the company swung to a profit in the fourth quarter.
- AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ANTE) shares fell 7% to $2.42 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Thursday. The company, last week, entered into investment agreement with Unistar Group Holdings Ltd.
- KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ: KBSF) fell 6% to $3.17 in pre-market trading
- 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) shares fell 5.8% to $30.18 in pre-market trading after jumping 36% on Thursday. 3D Systems recently issued strong Q4guidance.
- Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ: PRGS) fell 3.2% to $47.28 in pre-market trading. Progress Software reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak forecast for the current quarter.
