70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ: POSH) shares climbed 141.7% to close at $101.50 on Thursday as the company priced its IPO at $42 per share.
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) shares jumped 105.4% to close at $8.05 on Thursday after the company announced it received FDA regulatory feedback that the results of its SOLOIST and SCORED Phase 3 clinical studies can support a new drug application submission.
- Petco Health & Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: WOOF) gained 63.3% to close at $29.40 after pricing its IPO at $18 per share.
- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) shares climbed 49.2% to close at $3.55 on Thursday after the company reported establishment of a new company to 'focus on the 5G opportunities and related value-added services.'
- 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) surged 36.2% to close at $32.01. 3D Systems recently issued strong Q4 guidance.
- DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) shares gained 33.7% to close at $5.60 after the company announced that its power electronics business, Coolisys Technologies Corp. began accepting pre-orders on Amazon.com for its ACECoolTM residential level 2 7kW single electric vehicle charger.
- CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CPSH) jumped 33% to close at $9.92 after surging over 9% on Wednesday.
- Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIA) surged 31.5% to close at $113.64 after a brief legal dispute with Cisco Systems was resolved and the two sides struck a merger agreement.
- AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) surged 30.3% to close at $125.29 after the company announced it will acquire Arcturus UAV for $405 million. Baird also upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform and raised its price target from $86 to $120.
- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) shares gained 29.3% to close at $9.49 after the company issued preliminary Q4 and FY20 sales guidance. Organogenesis said it sees Q4 preliminary sales of $104.6 million to $106 million and FY20 sales of $336.1 million to $337.5 million.
- Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC) surged 28.5% to close at $25.50 after the company issued pipeline progress update.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares climbed 27.1% to close at $39.91. GameStop shares jumped over 57% on Wednesday following the recent addition of new board members, including from Chewy. Baird analyst Wednesday said new board configuration could suggest company is accelerating its digital transformation plan.
- Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SRAC) climbed 26.5% to close at $21.59 on reports Cathie Wood's Ark Invest is planning to launch a space ETF.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) shares jumped 24.3% to close at $1.28 as the company reported $140 million in additional financing to bolster liquidity.
- Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: TCCO) climbed 23.8% to close at $5.83.
- Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) gained 23.7% to close at $3.39.
- CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ: CFAC) surged 23.6% to close at $13.29. AEye is in talks to go public with CF Finance Acquisition III, according to Bloomberg.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) gained 23.6% to close at $18.56 in sympathy with Aphria, which reported a rise in Q2 EPS and sales.
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) shares surged 23.5% to close at $6.95. The company regained compliance with Nasdaq minimum bid price listing requirement. The company highlighted, at its Cytogenomics Symposium, users experiences with Saphyr.
- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) jumped 23.2% to close at $3.19 after the company announced Hoozu joined the Influence+United alliance.
- Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ) gained 23.1% to close at $2.6950. Dogness recently said it experienced strong holiday sales.
- BlackBerry Limited (NASDAQ: BB) rose 22.5% to close at $9.11 after the company sold 90 patents linked to smartphone technology to China’s Huawei, according to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office records cited by Canada’s The Globe and Mail newspaper.
- Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) surged 21.8% to close at $3.30 after the company reported sponsorship in non-profit, North American Council for freight efficiency.
- Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALA) gained 21.6% to close at $3.66.
- MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) surged 21.5% to close at $631.0.
- AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAVS) gained 21.5% to close at $9.45. AgEagle Aerial Systems recently said State of Iowa has licensed the company’s HempOverview platform for ‘managing registration and oversight of Hemp Crop.’
- Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ: APHA) jumped 21.1% to close at $12.11 after the company reported a rise in Q2 earnings and sales.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) surged 21% to close at $28.90 as recent strength in Bitcoin prices continued to lift crypto-related stocks.
- Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ: GBIO) gained 20.7% to close at $34.88. Generation Bio, earlier during the month, announced a 7.5 million share common stock offering.
- NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) gained 20.4% to close at $17.79. NantKwest and ImmunityBio, Inc., a privately-held immunotherapy company, disclosed positive interim data on survival rates in metastatic pancreatic cancer trials.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) gained 19.9% to close at $33.03.
- Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) rose 19.8% to close at $12.19. Aldeyra Therapeutics priced an underwritten public offering of 6.842 million shares of its common stock at $9.50 per share.
- Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) gained 19.6% to close at $46.56.
- ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) shares rose 19.4% to close at $2.52. ObsEva recently provided updates on Yselty clinical development program.
- The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) surged 19.2% to close at $18.84. The Peck, last week, announced a $10.5 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
- SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) gained 18.9% to close at $2.77. The company on Wednesday announced a crypto mining strategy and plant and also announced a securities purchase agreement to sell 13,525,000 ADSs for $25 million.
- Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) jumped 18.9% to close at $2.58.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) shares gained 18.8% to close at $27.34. Bed Bath & Beyond, last week, reported worse-than-expected Q3 results.
- Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX) surged 18.4% to close at $9.26 after the company issued Q4 and FY20 preliminary sales results above estimates.
- Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) surged 18.2% to close at $114.94. Affirm shares jumped over 98% on Wednesday after the company priced its IPO at $49 per share.
- ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) gained 17.6% to close at $28.13 after jumping 14% on Wednesday.
- EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) surged 17.1% to close at $44.46. EHang recently announced plans to provide Urban Air Mobility (UAM) services in Hengqin New Area in Zhuhai, China.
- ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) gained 17% to close at $2.62 after the company was selected as a key agent for merchant advertising in 2021 by 360 Security Technology.
- PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW) shares gained 16.1% to close at $8.31 after the company reported total ordered fulfilled in Q4 increased 88% to nearly 11 million orders and payment transaction value processed through PFS financial services increased 51% in the full year 2020.
- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) rose 15.5% to close at $22.19.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) surged 15.3% to close at $25.80. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers recently reported a 28.9% year-over-year decline in Q4 net comparable restaurant revenue.
- Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE: LEU) gained 14.6% to close at $24.61.
- Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) surged 13.9% to close at $10.17.
- HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) gained 13.7% to close at $7.13.
- Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: NGA) shares gained 11.5% to close at $32.75 after gaining over 7% on Wednesday.
- Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR) rose 10.9% to close at $27.50.
- Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSAT) rose 10.5% to close at $0.93. Globalstar, on Wednesday, signed an agreement with Ceres Tag to supply satellite services to the livestock industry.
- New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: NPA) climbed 8.3% to close at $14.46 after gaining 5% on Wednesday.
Losers
- Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ: QLI) shares dipped 22.7% to close at $9.29 on Thursday. Qilian International recently priced its IPO at $5 per share.
- Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares tumbled 20.5% to close at $3.18 on Thursday after the company priced its $24 million common stock offering.
- Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) fell 17% to close at $0.7770 after jumping over 47% on Wednesday.
- Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: VOLT) fell 14.9% to close at $2.79. Volt Information Sciences reported better-than-expected Q4 results and said to "expect continued improvement in profitability for 2021."
- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) fell 13.6% to close at $24.56 following a short report issued by Iceberg Research.
- Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE: TKAT) declined 13.4% to close at $1.88.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) fell 12.8% to close at $2.18. Ocugen recently regained compliance with Nasdaq bid price rule.
- Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ: LIVE) fell 12.1% to close at $21.00. Live Ventures shares jumped over 90% on Wednesday after the company swung to a profit in the fourth quarter.
- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) shares fell 11.9% to close at $0.8639 after jumping 36% on Wednesday. Color Star Technology last month said its subsidiary entered into a strategic partnership with Multiple Events Dubai U.A.E and Hunter International Travel & Tourism LLC. Dubai U.A.E.
- Virco Mfg. Corporation (NASDAQ: VIRC) dipped 11.5% to close at $2.70.
- Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) fell 11.4% to close at $31.00. Motorsport Games shares jumped 75% on Wednesday after the company priced its IPO at $20 per share..
- Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE: LMND) dipped 10.3% to close at $158.50 as the company priced its upsized 3.3 million share public offering of common stock at $165 per share.
- Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIT) fell 9.9% to close at $10.78.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) fell 9.6% to close at $0.6329 after jumping over 20% on Wednesday.
- Kuke Music Holding Limited (NASDAQ: KUKE) fell 9.5% to close at $9.19. Kuke Music, on Tuesday, priced its 5 million ADS common stock offering at $10 per ADS.
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) dropped 9.3% to close at $10.37 after the company priced its $332.5 million registered direct offering.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) fell 8.5% to close at $10.48. Cassava Sciences recently appointed Dr. James Kupiec as Chief Clinical Development Officer.
