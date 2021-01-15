Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 15, 2021 4:11am   Comments
  • The Producer Price Index for December is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Producer prices are expected to rise 0.4% on monthly basis following a 0.1% increase in the previous month.
  • Data on retail sales for December will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect retail sales declining 0.1% in December following a 1.1% drop in November.
  • The Empire State manufacturing index for January is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The index is projected to increase to 6.0 in January versus December’s reading of 4.9.
  • Data on industrial production for December will be released at 9:15 a.m. ET. For December, a monthly rise of 0.5% is expected in industrial production.
  • Data on business inventories for November will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Business inventories are likely to rise 0.4% in November versus a 0.7% increase in the previous month.
  • The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for January is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. The index is expected to decline slightly to 80.0 in January, versus December's final reading of 80.7.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari is set to speak at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com