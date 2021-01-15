Apple To Bring Music, Podcast To Microsoft Store In 2021: Report

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is working towards bringing its Music and Podcast apps to Microsoft Corporation’s (NASDAQ: MSFT) Store later this year, 9to5Mac reported Thursday.

What Happened: The Tim Cook-led company is testing both the apps meant for Microsoft platforms in private beta, sources told 9to5Mac.

There is reportedly no confirmation on whether these apps would work only with the Xbox or also be compatible with Windows personal computers.

Why It Matters: The Cupertino, California-based company offers iTunes, which was continued on the OS X platform in 2019, for Windows, noted 9to5Mac.

The non-updated Windows app is reportedly a reason why Apple could bring Music and Podcast apps to the Microsoft PC platform.

The iPhone maker made available its Apple TV app on Xbox One, Series X, and Series S consoles in November.

In the same month, the two companies were said to be working together on making the Xbox Series X controller work with Apple devices such as the iPad and the iPhone.

Price Action: Apple and Microsoft shares closed nearly 1.5% lower at $128.91 and $213.02 respectively on Thursday and rose by almost 0.2% in the after-hours session.