Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mass Amount Of Tesla Model Y Vehicles Spotted At Gigafactory Shanghai, Appear Ready For Delivery

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 15, 2021 8:01am   Comments
Share:
Mass Amount Of Tesla Model Y Vehicles Spotted At Gigafactory Shanghai, Appear Ready For Delivery

The Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model Y has been making headlines lately. The company recently opened pre-orders in China, only to sell out of three months worth of vehicles in a matter of days. The Model Y also recently received 5-star safety ratings in all NHTSA testing.

Now, Tesmanian shares a video that Gigafactory Shanghai is doing its best to meet the Model Y demand. The video shows a drone flight over Tesla's factory in China. There appears to be a decent amount of activity, and around the six-minute mark, hundreds of cars partially wrapped, ready for delivery.

Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicle news.

On Jan. 12, Tesla China VP Grace Tao wrote on Weibo that the first deliveries of the China-made Model Y will begin in January. The video also shows hundreds of Model 3 vehicles ready for delivery. Some are the right-hand drive variants, showing some of these vehicles will be exported to Europe.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Using Elon Musk's Name, Bitcoin Scammers Make Away With $580,000 In A Week
Self-Driving Vehicles Can Now Be Made Without Steering Wheels Under New NHTSA Rules
Tesla Gets $1,250 Bull Case Target From Wedbush As EV Market Remains Its World Where Others 'Paying Rent'
Study: Investors Say Tesla, Apple And Microsoft Were 2020's Top Stocks
Tesla Safety Report Shows Fewer Accidents Per Mile With Autopilot
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: China electric vehiclesNews Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com