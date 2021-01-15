Mass Amount Of Tesla Model Y Vehicles Spotted At Gigafactory Shanghai, Appear Ready For Delivery

The Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model Y has been making headlines lately. The company recently opened pre-orders in China, only to sell out of three months worth of vehicles in a matter of days. The Model Y also recently received 5-star safety ratings in all NHTSA testing.

Now, Tesmanian shares a video that Gigafactory Shanghai is doing its best to meet the Model Y demand. The video shows a drone flight over Tesla's factory in China. There appears to be a decent amount of activity, and around the six-minute mark, hundreds of cars partially wrapped, ready for delivery.

On Jan. 12, Tesla China VP Grace Tao wrote on Weibo that the first deliveries of the China-made Model Y will begin in January. The video also shows hundreds of Model 3 vehicles ready for delivery. Some are the right-hand drive variants, showing some of these vehicles will be exported to Europe.