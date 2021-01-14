6 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Oceaneering International (NYSE: OII) shares are trading higher after the company announced its Subsea Robotics segment won multiple contracts in excess of $225 million during Q4 of 2020.
- Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE: TUFN) shares are trading higher after the company raised preliminary Q4 sales guidance above estimates.
- Kadmon (NASDAQ: KDMN) shares are trading higher after a 13G filing showed Point72 raised its stake from roughly 5.27 million shares to roughly 9.05 million shares, or a 5.3% stake in the company.
Losers
- Voxeljet (NASDAQ: VJET) shares are trading lower after the company reported a roughly €1.451 billion offering of ordinary shares.
- Progress Software (NASDAQ: PRGS) shares are trading lower after the company issued Q1 EPS and revenue guidance below estimates.
- GrafTech International (NYSE: EAF) shares are trading lower after the company announced a secondary offering of common stock of 20 million shares.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Small Cap After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas