6 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 14, 2021 5:42pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Oceaneering International (NYSE: OII) shares are trading higher after the company announced its Subsea Robotics segment won multiple contracts in excess of $225 million during Q4 of 2020.
  • Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE: TUFN) shares are trading higher after the company raised preliminary Q4 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Kadmon (NASDAQ: KDMN) shares are trading higher after a 13G filing showed Point72 raised its stake from roughly 5.27 million shares to roughly 9.05 million shares, or a 5.3% stake in the company.

Losers

  • Voxeljet (NASDAQ: VJET) shares are trading lower after the company reported a roughly €1.451 billion offering of ordinary shares.
  • Progress Software (NASDAQ: PRGS) shares are trading lower after the company issued Q1 EPS and revenue guidance below estimates.
  • GrafTech International (NYSE: EAF) shares are trading lower after the company announced a secondary offering of common stock of 20 million shares.

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Small Cap After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

