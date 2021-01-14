Intel-Backed Lidar Company AEye In SPAC Talks: Report

Lidar has been one of the hottest sectors in the SPAC market over the last year, with several startups choosing this route to go public.

What Happened: AEye is in talks to go public with CF Finance Acquisition III (NASDAQ: CFAC), according to Bloomberg.

The company is backed by Continental AG, Europe’s second-largest car parts supplier, which took a stake in October.

The two companies are working together on a long range lidar sensor base on AEye’s patented architecture to commercialize.

Other backers in AEye include Kleiner Perkins, LG Electronics, Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC), Subaru and Airbus.

Other lidar companies that are public include Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ: LAZR) and Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ: VLDR).

Collective Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGRO) is bringing Innoviz public via SPAC. InterPrivate Acquisition Corp (NYSE: IPV) is bringing Avea public via SPAC. Collonade Acquisition Corp (NYSE: CLA) is bringing Ouster public.

Price Action: Shares of CF Finance Acquisition III gained 7.49% Thursday, closing at $12.91.