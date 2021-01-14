Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Lexicon Pharma's Stock Is Surging Higher Today
Jason Shubnell , Benzinga Contributor  
January 14, 2021 3:50pm   Comments
Share:
Why Lexicon Pharma's Stock Is Surging Higher Today

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: LXRX) shares are trading sharply higher after the company announced it received FDA regulatory feedback that the results of its SOLOIST and SCORED Phase 3 clinical studies can support a new drug application submission.

Lexicon is a biopharmaceutical company developing medicines that transform patients' lives. The company commercializes and develops drugs and drug candidates.

Lexicon's stock was trading higher by 102% to $7.92 at the time of publciaiton.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LXRX)

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Rises 75 Points; Acacia Communications Shares Spike Higher
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Volt Information Sciences Drops After Q4 Results; Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Shares Jump
52 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Delta Air Lines Posts Wider-Than-Expected Loss
Notable Insider Buys of the Past Week: Mylan, Sonabank, Steak 'n Shake, U-Haul And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com