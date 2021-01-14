Why Lexicon Pharma's Stock Is Surging Higher Today

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: LXRX) shares are trading sharply higher after the company announced it received FDA regulatory feedback that the results of its SOLOIST and SCORED Phase 3 clinical studies can support a new drug application submission.

Lexicon is a biopharmaceutical company developing medicines that transform patients' lives. The company commercializes and develops drugs and drug candidates.

Lexicon's stock was trading higher by 102% to $7.92 at the time of publciaiton.