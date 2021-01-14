Samsung Unveils Galaxy S21 Series Smartphones: What You Need To Know

South Korea's Samsung unveiled the next iteration of its flagship Galaxy smartphone at a livestreamed "Unpacked" event Thursday.

Three New Samsung Smartphones: Samsung launched the Galaxy S21 Ultra, S21 and S21+, all of which are 5G-enabled phones.

The high-end S21 Ultra has a 6.8-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X display and a quad rear camera that features an upgraded 108-megapixel pro sensor.

The S21 Ultra supports Wi-Fi 6E, which allows streaming and sharing content in the blink of an eye.

Both S21 Ultra and S21+ have ultra-wideband capabilities embedded in them, allowing the use of device to unlock compatible card doors without pulling out keys.

The base model of the series, the Galaxy S21, boasts a light design and compact 6.2-inch display, while the S21+ sports an expanded 6.7-inch display and larger battery.

The Galaxy S21 series has a contour-cut camera housing that seamlessly blends into the device's metal frame. The latest iteration of devices can control smart home devices using SmartThings on Android Auto. It is secured by Samsung Knox Vault, Samsung's proprietary chipset-level security platform.

The S21 series come with a price tag that is $200 cheaper than the models launched in 2020. The S21 is priced at $799.99, the S21+ at $999.99 and the S21 Ultra at $1,199.99.

The S21 series will be made available Jan. 29, and the company said it will begin accepting pre-orders Friday.

Galaxy Buds Pro: Samsung launched its next-generation earbuds, Galaxy Buds Pro, which it said feature immersive sound, superior call quality, intelligent ANC and enhanced connectivity across devices.

Galaxy Buds Pro have the most intelligent ANC capabilities, which allows reducing the background noise by up to 99%.

Samsung's Ambient Sound allows the amplification of nearby sounds by more than 20 decibels, which could come in handy for personalization or choosing what one wants to hear.

Samsung said the product will be available in select markets beginning Friday, and is priced at $199.

Galaxy SmartTag: Samsung also announced the Galaxy SmartTag, which allows locating any belonging through a mobile app. It is a small, portable device that can be easily attached to things, whether or not they have their own connection. It is priced at $29.99.

The product will be similar in functionality to the Apple AirTags, which Cupertino is rumored to be readying for launch this year.

