52 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) shares jumped 82% to $4.33 after the company reported establishment of a new company to 'focus on the 5G opportunities and related value-added services.'
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) gained 47.5% to $5.78 after the company announced it received FDA regulatory feedback that the results of its SOLOIST and SCORED Phase 3 clinical studies can support a new drug application submission.
- DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) shares climbed 34.8% to $5.65 after the company announced that its power electronics business, Coolisys Technologies Corp. began accepting pre-orders on Amazon.com for its ACECoolTM residential level 2 7kW single electric vehicle charger.
- Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIA) gained 32.3% to $114.42 after a brief legal dispute with Cisco Systems was resolved and the two sides struck a merger agreement.
- Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) rose 30.6% to $50.83.
- CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CPSH) gained 29.3% to $9.65 after surging over 9% on Wednesday.
- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) shares climbed 29% to $9.47 after the company issued preliminary Q4 and FY20 sales guidance. Organogenesis said it sees Q4 preliminary sales of $104.6 million to $106 million and FY20 sales of $336.1 million to $337.5 million.
- AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) gained 28% to $122.86 after the company announced it will acquire Arcturus UAV for $405 million. Baird also upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform and raised its price target from $86 to $120.
- NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) rose 25.4% to $18.54. NantKwest and ImmunityBio, Inc., a privately-held immunotherapy company, disclosed positive interim data on survival rates in metastatic pancreatic cancer trials.
- Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC) climbed 24.9% to $24.79 after the company issued pipeline progress update.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) shares gained 24.3% to $1.2804 as the company reported $140 million in additional financing to bolster liquidity.
- ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) rose 23.9% to $2.7750 after the company was selected as a key agent for merchant advertising in 2021 by 360 Security Technology.
- EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) gained 23.1% to $46.76. EHang recently announced plans to provide Urban Air Mobility (UAM) services in Hengqin New Area in Zhuhai, China.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) jumped 23% to $18.47 in sympathy with Aphria, which reported a rise in Q2 EPS and sales.
- Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SRAC) rose 22.4% to $20.90 after gaining around 7% on Wednesday.
- PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW) shares rose 21.5% to $8.70 after the company reported total ordered fulfilled in Q4 increased 88% to nearly 11 million orders and payment transaction value processed through PFS financial services increased 51% in the full year 2020.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) rose 20.7% to $33.26.
- Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SRAC) gained 20.7% to $20.61 on reports Cathie Wood's Ark Invest is planning to launch a space ETF.
- Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE: LEU) rose 19.9% to $25.75.
- Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR) surged 19.6% to $10.18.
- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) surged 19.3% to $3.09 after the company announced Hoozu joined the Influence+United alliance.
- 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) rose 19.2% to $28.02. 3D Systems recently issued strong Q4 guidance.
- Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ: APHA) gained 18.5% to $11.85 after the company reported a rise in Q2 earnings and sales.
- HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) jumped 18.1% to $7.41.
- Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR) gained 17.5% to $29.13.
- Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) gained 17.4% to $3.18 after the company reported sponsorship in non-profit, North American Council for freight efficiency.
- SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) surged 17% to $2.75. The company on Wednesday announced a crypto mining strategy and plant and also announced a securities purchase agreement to sell 13,525,000 ADSs for $25 million.
- Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: TCCO) gained 15.9% to $5.46.
- Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX) surged 15.7% to $9.05 after the company issued Q4 and FY20 preliminary sales results above estimates.
- MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) gained 14.7% to $595.60.
- BlackBerry Limited (NASDAQ: BB) gained 14.2% to $8.49.
- ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) surged 13.8% to $27.23 afetr jumping 14% on Wednesday.
- Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: NGA) shares rose 13.7% to $33.39 after gaining over 7% on Wednesday.
- New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: NPA) rose 13.7% to $15.17 after gaining 5% on Wednesday.
- Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) rose 12.5% to $109.33. Affirm shares jumped over 98% on Wednesday after the company priced its IPO at $49 per share.
- Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSAT) rose 9.8% to $0.9246. Globalstar, on Wednesday, signed an agreement with Ceres Tag to supply satellite services to the livestock industry.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares rose 8.4% to $34.05. GameStop shares jumped over 57% on Wednesday following the recent addition of new board members, including from Chewy. Baird analyst Wednesday said new board configuration could suggest company is accelerating its digital transformation plan.
- Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRCH) rose 8.4% to $1.53. Torchlight, on Wednesday, announced holders of $1,043,573 of the company’s subordinated debt have agreed to convert debt into common stock at $1.10 per share.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares dipped 21.9% to $3.1259 after the company priced its $24 million common stock offering.
- Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: VOLT) fell 16.3% to $2.7450. Volt Information Sciences reported better-than-expected Q4 results and said to "expect continued improvement in profitability for 2021."
- Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ: QLI) dropped 15.6% to $10.14. Qilian International recently priced its IPO at $5 per share.
- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) shares fell 13% to $0.8532 after jumping 36% on Wednesday. Color Star Technology last month said its subsidiary entered into a strategic partnership with Multiple Events Dubai U.A.E and Hunter International Travel & Tourism LLC. Dubai U.A.E.
- Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE: TKAT) fell 12.9% to $1.89.
- Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) fell 12.5% to $0.8193 after jumping over 47% on Wednesday.
- Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ: LIVE) fell 12.3% to $20.94. Live Ventures shares jumped over 90% on Wednesday after the company swung to a profit in the fourth quarter.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) declined 11.7% to $10.11. Cassava Sciences recently appointed Dr. James Kupiec as Chief Clinical Development Officer.
- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) fell 11.3% to $6.02. Foresight Autonomous shares jumped over 65% on Wednesday after the company's Eye-Net Mobile subsidiary initiated a pilot project with a global Japanese vehicle manufacturer.
- Kuke Music Holding Limited (NASDAQ: KUKE) dropped 11.3% to $9.00. Kuke Music, on Tuesday, priced its 5 million ADS common stock offering at $10 per ADS.
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) fell 10.7% to $10.21 after the company priced its $332.5 million registered direct offering.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) fell 7.7% to $0.6458 after jumping over 20% on Wednesday.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) fell 7% to $34.03. Ballard Power Systems recently announced a purchase order from Arcola Energy for modules to power Scotland's first fuel cell-powered train.
- Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) fell 5.2% to $33.18. Motorsport Games shares jumped 75% on Wednesday after the company priced its IPO at $20 per share..
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas