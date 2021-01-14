Understanding PNC Financial Services Gr's Ex-Dividend Date

On January 5, 2021, PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE:PNC) declared a dividend payable on February 5, 2021 to its shareholders. PNC Financial Services Gr also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before January 19, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 2 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for PNC Financial Services Gr is set for January 15, 2021. The company's current dividend payout sits at $1.15, equating to a dividend yield of 3.08% at current price levels.

The Significance Of An Ex-Dividend Date

An ex-dividend date is when a company's shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding PNC Financial Services Gr's Dividend History

Over the past year, PNC Financial Services Gr has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and an overall upward trend regarding its yields. Last year on January 16, 2020 the company's payout was $1.15, which has returned to its value today. PNC Financial Services Gr's dividend yield last year was 2.88%, which has since grown by 0.2%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more about PNC Financial Services Gr click here.