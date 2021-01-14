Lenovo Makes Its Star Market Debut

The COVID-19 pandemic had completely changed the way people work and learn. Operating from home actually turned around declining PC sales. Smartphones have been picking more and more market share from PCs and if there was no pandemic, this would probably still be the case. But instead of decreasing demand, there was record growth in PC sales as video collaboration software was needed to fulfill the need caused by closed offices and schools. The demand generated months and months of production. According to Reuters, sales of desktops, laptops, and tablets are expected to reach the level of 300 million shipments, the first time after its peak in 2008. This made all the PC manufacturers like Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL), HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ), and Lenovo Group Ltd. (OTC: LNVGY) very happy.

Lenovo CDR story

China's Lenovo Group is listed at the Hong Kong stock exchange, with about 12.04 billion shares outstanding in total as of January 12th. The company decided to issue Chinese Depository receipts (CDRs) which will be up to 10% of the total number of shares to be listed on the Star Market of the Shanghai Stock Exchange. The proceeds from the issuing of CDRs is planned to help the company's research and development of new technologies, development of new products and solutions, and overall strategic investments in core segments. On Wednesday, the news caused to stock to drove the stock to its highest level since 2015.

The Star Market

The Star Market was launched in 2019 aiming for innovative technology companies that need more relaxed listing rules. In December, the Star Market counted 200 companies. A CDR or Chinese Depositary Receipt is a way for non-Chinese companies to list their shares in China. This is the equivalent to American depositary receipts (ADRs) which allow non-U.S. companies' shares to trade on American exchange markets. Technically, CDRs and ADRs are not companies' shares, but they represent an equity interest in a company. Besides Lenovo, an AI startup that specializes in facial recognition called Megvii Technology Ltd will also be among the first companies to benefit from this new structure.

Conclusion

Lenovo's listing should be a breakthrough for Shanghai's Science Technology and Innovation Board. Lenovo, a flagship of the Star Market, should attract much more followers and clear a path for many Chinese start-ups to raise capital in their home country. The company's strong and growing global presence should continue to demonstrate the boom of China's capital market and attract more investors to invest.

