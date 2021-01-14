36 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) shares rose 53% to $1.59 in pre-market trading as the company reported $140 million in additional financing to bolster liquidity.
- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) shares rose 49.9% to $11.00 in pre-market trading after the company issued preliminary Q4 and FY20 sales guidance. Organogenesis said it sees Q4 preliminary sales of $104.6 million to $106 million and FY20 sales of $336.1 million to $337.5 million.
- DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) rose 41.5% to $5.90 in pre-market trading as traders circulate Amazon listing of ACECool residential level 2 7kW single EV charger.
- PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW) shares rose 33.1% to $9.53 in pre-market trading after the company reported total ordered fulfilled in Q4 increased 88% to nearly 11 million orders and payment transaction value processed through PFS financial services increased 51% in the full year 2020.
- Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SRAC) rose 24.8% to $21.30 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Wednesday.
- NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) rose 23.1% to $18.19 in pre-market trading. NantKwest and ImmunityBio, Inc., a privately-held immunotherapy company, disclosed positive interim data on survival rates in metastatic pancreatic cancer trials.
- Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) rose 20.9% to $47.05 in pre-market trading.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares rose 17.7% to $37.02 in pre-market trading. GameStop shares jumped over 57% on Wednesday following the recent addition of new board members, including from Chewy. Baird analyst Wednesday said new board configuration could suggest company is accelerating its digital transformation plan.
- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL) rose 17.4% to $1.08 in pre-market trading after declining over 11% on Wednesday. Biolase recently announced an agreement with DSO Dental Care to 'expand laser adoption and hands-on training programs in targeted geographies.'
- CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CPSH) shares rose 15.4% to $8.60 in pre-market trading after surging over 9% on Wednesday.
- Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) shares rose 14.4% to $19.10 in pre-market trading. Churchill Capital IV shares jumped over 18% on Wednesday following reports earlier this week that Lucid Motors is in talks to go public with the company.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) rose 13.2% to $31.19 in pre-market trading.
- New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: NPA) rose 13.1% to $15.10 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Wednesday.
- Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSAT) rose 12.8% to $0.95 in pre-market trading. Globalstar, on Wednesday, signed an agreement with Ceres Tag to supply satellite services to the livestock industry.
- Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE: URG) shares rose 11.7% to $1.24 in pre-market trading after surging over 27% on Wednesday.
- Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) rose 11.7% to $8.89 in pre-market trading after jumping over 22% on Wednesday. Future Fintech Group recently reported a $15 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
- Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRCH) rose 11.4% to $1.57 in pre-market trading. Torchlight, on Wednesday, announced holders of $1,043,573 of the company’s subordinated debt have agreed to convert debt into common stock at $1.10 per share.
- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) rose 10.3% to $9.12 in pre-market trading after jumping around 20% on Wednesday. Greenland Technologies said it sees preliminary Q4 sales of $73.2 million.
- Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: GEN) rose 10% to $0.84 in pre-market trading. Genesis HealthCare, earlier during the month, announced retirement of CEO and Director George V. Hager, Jr.
- Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE: HUSA) rose 9.2% to $2.14 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Wednesday.
- ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) rose 9% to $2.44 in pre-market trading after declining over 7% on Wednesday.
- Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: NGA) shares rose 8.3% to $31.70 in pre-market trading after gaining over 7% on Wednesday.
- Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) rose 7.5% to $104.50 in pre-market trading. Affirm shares jumped over 98% on Wednesday after the company priced its IPO at $49 per share.
Losers
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) fell 14.6% to $9.77 in pre-market trading after the company priced its $332.5 million registered direct offering.
- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) shares fell 13.2% to $0.85 in pre-market trading after jumping 36% on Wednesday. Color Star Technology last month said its subsidiary entered into a strategic partnership with Multiple Events Dubai U.A.E and Hunter International Travel & Tourism LLC. Dubai U.A.E.
- Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) fell 9.1% to $0.8516 in pre-market trading after jumping over 47% on Wednesday.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) fell 9% to $33.31 in pre-market trading. Ballard Power Systems recently announced a purchase order from Arcola Energy for modules to power Scotland's first fuel cell-powered train.
- Borqs Technologies, Inc.. (NASDAQ: BRQS) fell 8.5% to $1.27 in pre-market trading after gaining over 9% on Wednesday.
- Zomedica Corp. (NYSE: ZOM) shares fell 8.4% to $0.8940 in pre-market trading after dipping 25% on Wednesday.
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU) shares fell 8.3% to $16.35 in pre-market trading. Fiat Chrysler, on Wednesday, said the previously announced special dividend has become unconditional.
- Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ: LIVE) fell 8% to $22.00 in pre-market trading. Live Ventures shares jumped over 90% on Wednesday after the company swung to a profit in the fourth quarter.
- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) fell 7.8% to $6.27 in pre-market trading. Foresight Autonomous shares jumped over 65% on Wednesday after the company's Eye-Net Mobile subsidiary initiated a pilot project with a global Japanese vehicle manufacturer.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) fell 7.1% to $0.65 in pre-market trading after jumping over 20% on Wednesday.
- Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) shares fell 6.6% to $2.69 in pre-market trading after gaining over 11% on Wednesday. The company, last month, announced full enrollment of pivotal bioequivalence trial of ACER-001 for urea cycle disorders.
- Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) fell 6.6% to $26.72 in pre-market trading.
- Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) fell 5.5% to $33.11 in pre-market trading. Motorsport Games shares jumped 75% on Wednesday after the company priced its IPO at $20 per share..
