80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ: LIVE) shares jumped 90.4% to close at $23.90 on Wednesday after the company swung to a profit in the fourth quarter.
- Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) jumped 75% to close at $35.00 after the company priced its IPO at $20 per share.
- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) shares jumped 65.9% to close at $6.80 as the company’s Eye-Net subsidiary initiates pilot project with a global vehicle manufacturer.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares jumped 57.6% to close to $31.45. GameStop shares gained around 13% on Tuesday on its holiday sales and changes to the Board of Directors. The nine-week holiday season saw revenue of $1.77 billion for GameStop.
- Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: VOLT) gained 50.5% to close at $3.28. Volt Information Sciences, after the closing bell on Wednesday, reported better-than-expected Q4 results and also "expect continued improvement in profitability for 2021."
- Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) shares surged 47.9% to close at $0.9366 after climbing 10% on Tuesday.
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) gained 44.3% to close at $6.12 as the company announced a definitive agreement to sell its Inbrija manufacturing operations in Chelsea, Massachusetts to Catalent for $80 million in cash.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) surged 40% to close at $11.45. Cassava Sciences recently appointed Dr. James Kupiec as Chief Clinical Development Officer.
- AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ: POWW) shares jumped 34.3% to close at $7.28 as the company on Tuesday issued strong Q4 guidance.
- Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX) gained 32.5% to close at $3.18. Chardan Capital maintained Synlogic with a Buy and raised the price target from $5 to $10.
- Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE: SRL) surged 30.6% to close at $7.47.
- Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: SMLP) climbed 28.1% to close at $17.58 after the company reported achievement of key milestones for the Double E Pipeline project including receipt of the notice to proceed from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) gained 27% to close at $0.3720 after surging over 13% on Tuesday. Castor Maritime, last week, announced its $26 million registered direct offering is priced at $0.19 per share.
- Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ: REFR) surged 27% to close at $3.95.
- China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE: CGA) gained 26.7% to close at $6.50.
- Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ: MTRX) shares jumped 25.6% to close at $15.36 after the company announced Chart Industries signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the company for the development of standardized hydrogen solutions in North America.
- Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSE: FSI) gained 25.5% to close at $3.50 after the company reported a 49% year-over-year rise in Q4 sales.
- Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNCA) surged 25.3% to close at $3.07.
- Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) shares rose 25.1% to close at $12.28.
- Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: JVA) gained 24.4% to close at $4.89.
- Virco Mfg. Corporation (NASDAQ: VIRC) jumped 24% to close at $3.05.
- IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ: IRIX) gained 24% to close at $5.12. Roth Capital maintained Iridex with a Buy and raised the price target from $5.5 to $6.
- Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE: NAK) shares rose 23.2% to close at $0.5950 after surging over 10% on Tuesday.
- Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) surged 22.7% to close at $7.96. Future Fintech Group recently reported a $15 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
- Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ: GMLP) gained 22.6% to close at $3.42. New Fortress Energy announced plans to acquire Hygo Energy Transition Ltd. and Golar LNG Partners LP in a combined $5 billion deal.
- Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ: STIM) surged 22.3% to close at $14.27 after the company issued strong Q4 revenue guidance.
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) gained 21.6% to close at $11.43 as the company was granted U.S. patent titled 'Rigid-flexible printed circuit board fabrication using inkjet printing.'
- EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) gained 21% to close at $37.98. EHang shares gained over 20% on Tuesday as the company announced plans to provide Urban Air Mobility (UAM) services in Hengqin New Area in Zhuhai, China.
- Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) shares jumped 20.5% to close at $23.15.
- Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ: QLI) gained 20.2% to close at $12.02. Qilian International shares jumped 100% on Tuesday after the company priced its IPO at $5 per share.
- NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA) gained 19.9% to close at $6.40 after jumping around 18% on Tuesday.
- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) surged 19.9% to close at $8.27. Greenland Technologies said it sees preliminary Q4 sales of $73.2 million.
- Cullinan Management, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGEM) surged 19.6% to close at $35.38.
- Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE: RMO) gained 19.5% to close at $23.00. Lion Electric's Marc Bedard said partnership with Romeo Power will create a source of supply moving forward.
- VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRME) jumped 19.1% to close at $4.17.
- Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ: RNLX) surged 18.8% to close at $20.50.
- Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: NES) gained 18.8% to close at $2.85.
- Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ) surged 18.6% to close at $23.88 as the company reported successful beta testing of its newest cybersecurity solution, Shield.
- FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: FSRV) gained 18.2% to close at $18.54.
- Churchill Capital Corp IV (NASDAQ: CCIV) surged 18.2% to close at $16.72 following reports earlier this week that Lucid Motors is in talks to go public with the company.
- Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ACLS) climbed 17.6% to close at $37.18 after the company raised Q4 guidance and also reported a $100 million buyback.
- HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) surged 17.2% to close at $6.27.
- Zedge, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZDGE) gained 16% to close at $6.97. Zedge, last month, reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) surged 16% to close at $3.34. Tiziana Life Sciences, last week, announced the completion of a clinical trial with its anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in Brazil.
- Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR) gained 16% to close at $10.72.
- GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) shares jumped 15.8% to close at $53.50.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) gained 15.4% to close at $6.99 as the company announced that it had conceptualized new “Net-Zero Projects,” through which it can produce energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons using renewable energy.
- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) gained 14.4% to close at $7.17 after the company obtained a patent for new 3D holographic pulse laser processing device to further advance the application of holographic technology in EV autonomous driving and other EV areas.
- ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) surged 14.2% to close at $23.92.
- Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GOEV) gained 13.6% to close at $19.00. Apple Inc and Canoo held talks in the first half of 2020 centered around the latter’s speculated automotive entry, the Verge reported.
- Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) gained 13.1% to close at $7.06.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) gained 12.6% to close at $1.25 after declining 15% on Tuesday.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) jumped 12.5% to close at $15.02.
- Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) gained 11.6% to close at $2.88.
- Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMBR) gained 11.4% to close at $1.17 after the company today announced it received Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA for TMB-003 for the treatment of Systemic Sclerosis.
- Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE: BHC) gained 9.9% to close at $25.80 after the company issued Q4 sales guidance of greater than $2.2 billion.
- Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ: FARM) gained 9.4% to close at $5.60 after the company reported a strategic partnership with High Brew Coffee.
- Telefónica, S.A.. (NYSE: TEF) gained 9% to close at $4.84 after the company agreed to sell its mobile phone masts to U.S.-based American Towers for $9.41 billion.
- Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) surged 8.8% to close at $7.20 after the company priced its 16.667 million share offering at $6 per share.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) climbed 8.1% to close at $0.9999 after climbing over 13% on Tuesday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals recently priced its $40 million offering priced at-the-market.
- Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) gained 7.1% to close at $20.05. The company late Tuesday said it secured an electric rate schedule with Arizona Public Service Company to finalize site selection interconnection requirements to establish its first hydrogen production facility in state.
- DermTech Inc (NASDAQ: DMTK) climbed 5.7% to close at $39.12 after the company announced that non-invasive genomic patch testing for melanoma has received a recommendation from the National Comprehensive Cancer Network.
- Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBUU) gained 5% to close at $73.58 after BMO Capital upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $56to $86 per share.
Losers
- Zomedica Corp. (NYSE: ZOM) shares dipped 24.9% to close at $0.9760 on Wednesday after gaining around 40% on Tuesday.
- Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ: APWC) shares tumbled 20.5% to close at $3.82 after surging over 95% on Tuesday. The company, last week, reported a profit for its latest quarter.
- Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFIB) fell 16.2% to close at $28.50. Acutus Medical projected FY20 sales of $8.3 million to $8.5 million.
- Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) dipped 14.4% to close at $16.66 as the company said it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 6 million shares of its common stock. All of the shares to be sold in the offering are to be sold by the company.
- Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: FWP) fell 13.7% to close at $6.66. Forward Pharma reported rescheduling of EP2801355 appeal hearing to Sept. 6, 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions.
- Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: LMNL) fell 13.1% to close at $5.05. Liminal Biosciences recently received FDA approval for its US-based plasma collection center.
- Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCDI) dropped 13.1% to close at $3.05 after the company priced its public offering of 8,000,000 shares of its common stock at $3.00 per share.
- GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) dipped 12.1% to close at $4.66. GeoVax recently announced it was awarded an NIH grant to advance its Covid-19 vaccine development.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) fell 12.1% to close at $23.00 after the company reported Tuesday, a 12.5 million share registered direct offering of common stock priced at $20 per share.
- Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) fell 11.7% to close at $4.07. Dolphin Entertainment shares surged 27% on Tuesday after the company acquired B/HI..
- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) fell 11.4% to close at $0.9025 after jumping over 10% on Tuesday.
- Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) dipped 11.1% to close at $26.91. Esperion said it sees Q4 US net product sales $8 million to $8.5 million.
- American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: AMSC) fell 10% to close at $25.89.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) dipped 9.9% to close at $11.62. Big 5 Sporting Goods said it sees preliminary Q4 EPS of $0.90-$0.93 and sales of $290.5 million.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) dropped 8.7% to close at $1.99.
- Party City Holdco Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTY) dipped 7.8% to close at $7.44 after the company issued weak Q4 sales guidance.
- ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) fell 7.4% to close at $2.24.
