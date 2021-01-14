Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Jobless claims are likely to increase to 790,000 in January 9 week from 787,000 in the prior week.
- Data on import and export prices for December will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Import prices are projected to rise 0.6% on the month in December with export prices likely to increase 0.4%.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren is set to speak at 9:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic will speak at 11:00 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is set to speak at 12:30 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan will speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Data on money supply for the latest week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.
