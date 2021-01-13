Market Overview

Snapchat Follows In Twitter's Footsteps To Permanently Boot Out Donald Trump
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 13, 2021 8:47pm   Comments
Snap Inc.’s (NYSE: SNAP) social media platform Snapchat said late Wednesday it is permanently banning the account of outgoing President Donald Trump.

What Happened: Snapchat had announced last week it was indefinitely suspending Trump’s account while it assessed the appropriate long-term course of action.

A company spokesperson now told Axios that "in the interest of public safety, and based on his attempts to spread misinformation, hate speech, and incite violence, which are clear violations of our guidelines, we have made the decision to permanently terminate his account.”

Why It Matters: The outgoing president was also permanently banned by Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) earlier this month in the aftermath of his supporters rioting at the Capitol Hill.

Facebook Inc.’s (NASDAQ: FB) namesake social media platform and Instagram, alongside Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) imposed temporary bans.

Parler, a social media platform popular among Trump supporters, was also forced to shut down, with Google, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) banning it from accessing their platforms and services

Price Action: Snap shares closed 5.3% lower at $53.43 on Wednesday and traded about 0.4% higher in the after-hours.

See Also: Donald Trump Is The First US President To Be Impeached Twice

Photo courtesy: Gage Skidmore via Flickr

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Donald Trump SnapChat social media

