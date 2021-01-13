Why Foresight Autonomous Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Foresight Autonomous Holdings (NASDAQ: FRSX) shares are trading higher on Wednesday.

The company announced Foresight's eye-net subsidiary has initiated a pilot project with a global vehicle manufacturer. The pilot will be conducted with the intelligent transport system division of a Japanese vehicle manufacturer.

Foresight Autonomous shares were trading up 69% at $6.97. The stock has a 52-week high of $7.90 and a 52-week low of 46 cents.