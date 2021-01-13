Why Alibaba's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) shares are trading higher on reports the U.S. is expected to allow Americans to continue investing in China-based stock like Alibaba, Tencent (OTC: TCEHY) and Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU), according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Earlier this month, the U.S. State Department and Department of Defense officials had been holding discussions on whether to expand its blacklist of companies that are barred from U.S. investments because of ties to China's military.

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company, measured by GMV. It operates China's most-visited online marketplaces, including Taobao and Tmall.

Alibaba ADR shares were trading up 5.52% at $238.01. The stock has a 52-week high of $319.32 and a 52-week low of $169.95.