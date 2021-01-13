$1B USMCA Logistics Complex Planned For Mexico

Officials in Mexico unveiled plans Tuesday for a multimodal logistics center aimed at boosting international trade as part of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

The project will include an investment of $1.2 billion and could generate more than 65,000 jobs in Nextlalpan, a town about 25 miles north of Mexico City, said Alfredo Del Mazo Maza, the governor of the state of Mexico.

Called the USMCA Park Logistics Center, the complex will complement the $3.5 billion Felipe Ángeles International Airport that is being constructed nearby.

"Today we received the executives of E-Group, who introduced us to the USMCA Park Logistics Center complex in Nextlalpan, where they will invest [$1.2 billion] generating more than 65,000 jobs," Mazo Maza said in a release. "The new Felipe Ángeles International Airport, with the construction of the USMCA Park Logistics Center, will consolidate itself as one of the most important centers in the country."

The USMCA Park Logistics Center will be a multimodal, logistics and industrial park that will include airport and railway services.

Plans for the USMCA Park were announced in late November as part of a package of 29 infrastructure investments totaling $11.4 billion. The park is scheduled to begin construction this year.

E-Group, a Mexico City-based commercial real estate development company, will develop and manage USMCA Park Logistics Center.

The Felipe Ángeles International Airport project was announced last year. It will serve as a complementary facility to the Mexico City International Airport.

The Felipe Ángeles International Airport is being built in a military installation in Santa Lucía, about 11 miles from Nextlalpan. It will share the space with the military. Upgrades to the airport include two new commercial runways that are scheduled to be completed in March.

