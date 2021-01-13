Why Regeneron, Jaguar Health And Seneca Are Moving Today

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) shares are trading higher after the company announced an additional U.S. order to purchase 1.25 million doses of its COVID-19 antibody cocktail bringing the total number to over 1.5 million doses.

Regeneron discovers, develops, and commercializes products that fight eye disease, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and inflammation.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was trading up 1.80% at $514.88. The stock has a 52-week high of $664.64 and a 52-week low of $328.12.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ: JAGX) shares are trading higher after the company announced it entered a binding agreement of terms for $6.0 million for the sale of partial rights to a possible tropical disease priority review voucher.

Jaguar Health Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel, sustainably derived gastrointestinal products. The company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

Jaguar Health was trading up 8.43% at $3.66 The stock has a 52-week high of $4.47 and a 52-week low of 18 cents.

Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ: SNCA) shares are trading higher after the company announced FDA fast track designation was granted to LB1148 for the treatment of postoperative gastrointestinal dysfunction.

Seneca Biopharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for diseases of unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes biologics for immunological diseases.

Seneca Biopharma was trading up 7.58% at $1.42. The stock has a 52-week high of $4.09 and a 52-week low of 50 cents.