61 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ: LIVE) shares climbed 101.4% to $25.28 after the company swung to a profit in the fourth quarter.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) gained 68% to $33.71. GameStop shares gained around 13% on Tuesday on its holiday sales and changes to the Board of Directors. The nine-week holiday season saw revenue of $1.77 billion for GameStop.
- Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) jumped 45.8% to $0.9232 after climbing 10% on Tuesday.
- Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) surged 44.5% to $28.90 after the company priced its IPO at $20 per share.
- Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ: QLI) jumped 42% to $14.20. Qilian International shares jumped 100% on Tuesday after the company priced its IPO at $5 per share.
- Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX) shares gained 41.3% to $3.39. Chardan Capital maintained Synlogic with a Buy and raised the price target from $5 to $10.
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) climbed 38.5% to $5.88 as the company announced a definitive agreement to sell its Inbrija manufacturing operations in Chelsea, Massachusetts to Catalent for $80 million in cash.
- NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA) shares rose 33.9% to $7.15 after jumping around 18% on Tuesday.
- AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ: POWW) gained 29% to $7.00 as the company on Tuesday issued strong Q4 guidance.
- Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) surged 28.2% to $12.59.
- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) gained 23% to $5.08 as the company’s Eye-Net subsidiary initiates pilot project with a global vehicle manufacturer.
- Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE: NAK) shares gained 21.7% to $0.5880 after surging over 10% on Tuesday.
- Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ: GMLP) rose 20.8% to $3.37. New Fortress Energy announced plans to acquire Hygo Energy Transition Ltd. and Golar LNG Partners LP in a combined $5 billion deal.
- Zedge, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZDGE) gained 20.6% to $7.25. Zedge, last month, reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) rose 20.6% to $7.56 after the company obtained a patent for new 3D holographic pulse laser processing device to further advance the application of holographic technology in EV autonomous driving and other EV areas.
- Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: SMLP) shares gained 20.3% to $16.50 after the company reported achievement of key milestones for the Double E Pipeline project including receipt of the notice to proceed from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
- Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) surged 20.3% to $3.11.
- EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) shares climbed 19.9% to $37.65. EHang shares gained over 20% on Tuesday as the company announced plans to provide Urban Air Mobility (UAM) services in Hengqin New Area in Zhuhai, China.
- FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: FSRV) surged 19.9% to $18.87.
- GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) gained 19.2% to $55.02.
- Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ: MTRX) rose 19.2% to $14.57 after the company announced Chart Industries signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the company for the development of standardized hydrogen solutions in North America.
- Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) gained 19.1% to $22.87.
- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) climbed 18.5% to $0.3472 after surging over 13% on Tuesday. Castor Maritime, last week, announced its $26 million registered direct offering is priced at $0.19 per share.
- Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) gained 18.4% to $3.41. Tiziana Life Sciences, last week, announced the completion of a clinical trial with its anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in Brazil.
- Air Industries Group (NASDAQ: AIRI) shares rose 18.3% to $1.81 after gaining over 16% on Tuesday.
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) surged 18.3% to $11.14 as the company was granted U.S. patent titled 'Rigid-flexible printed circuit board fabrication using inkjet printing.'
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) gained 17.4% to $15.67.
- Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ: FARM) rose 17.2% to $6.00 after the company reported a strategic partnership with High Brew Coffee.
- Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ: STIM) rose 16.7% to $13.62 after the company issued strong Q4 revenue guidance.
- Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GOEV) gained 16.6% to $19.49. Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Canoo held talks in the first half of 2020 centered around the latter’s speculated automotive entry, the Verge reported.
- Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSE: FSI) rose 15.8% to $3.23 after the company reported a 49% year-over-year rise in Q4 sales.
- Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) gained 15.6% to $7.22.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) rose 15.5% to $7.00 as the company announced that it had conceptualized new “Net-Zero Projects,” through which it can produce energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons using renewable energy.
- Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ACLS) rose 14.2% to $36.14 after the company raised Q4 guidance and also reported a $100 million buyback.
- Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) gained 13.5% to $21.24. The company late Tuesday said it secured an electric rate schedule with Arizona Public Service Company to finalize site selection interconnection requirements to establish its first hydrogen production facility in state.
- Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBUU) surged 13.1% to $79.31 after BMO Capital upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $56to $86 per share.
- DermTech Inc (NASDAQ: DMTK) rose 10.5% to $40.90 after the company announced that non-invasive genomic patch testing for melanoma has received a recommendation from the National Comprehensive Cancer Network.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) shares gained 10.2% to $1.0189 after climbing over 13% on Tuesday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals recently priced its $40 million offering priced at-the-market.
- Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) gained 9.8% to $7.27 after the company priced its 16.667 million share offering at $6 per share.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) rose 9.8% to $1.2188 after declining 15% on Tuesday.
- Telefónica, S.A.. (NYSE: TEF) rose 9.7% to $4.87 after the company agreed to sell its mobile phone masts to U.S.-based American Towers for $9.41 billion.
- Kuke Music Holding (NYSE: KUKE) rose 9.2% to $11.03. Kuke Music, on Tuesday, priced its 5 million ADS common stock offering at $10 per ADS.
- Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) rose 8.1% to $10.72.
- Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE: BHC) rose 7% to $25.13 after the company issued Q4 sales guidance of greater than $2.2 billion.
- Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMBR) shares rose 6.2% to $1.1150 after the company today announced it received Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA for TMB-003 for the treatment of Systemic Sclerosis.
Losers
- Zomedica Corp. (NYSE: ZOM) shares fell 28.8% to $0.925 after gaining around 40% on Tuesday.
- Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ: APWC) shares dipped 26.2% to $3.5450 after surging over 95% on Tuesday. The company, last week, reported a profit for its latest quarter.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) shares fell 15.5% to $22.10 after the company reported Tuesday, a 12.5 million share registered direct offering of common stock priced at $20 per share.
- Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: LMNL) dropped 15.2% to $4.9299. Liminal Biosciences recently received FDA approval for its US-based plasma collection center.
- Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) fell 15.2% to $16.49 as the company said it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 6 million shares of its common stock. All of the shares to be sold in the offering are to be sold by the company.
- Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: FWP) dropped 14.5% to $6.60. Forward Pharma reported rescheduling of EP2801355 appeal hearing to Sept. 6, 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) dropped 14.4% to $1.865.
- Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) fell 13.7% to $6.97 after the company issued weak Q4 sales guidance.
- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) dropped 13.4% to $3.11.
- Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCDI) fell 12.2% to $3.08 after the company priced its public offering of 8,000,000 shares of its common stock at $3.00 per share.
- ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) dropped 12.2% to $2.125.
- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) fell 11.7% to $1.74 after dipping around 20% on Tuesday. LM Funding, last week, announced filing of SPAC registration statement.
- Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) dropped 11.6% to $26.78. Esperion said it sees Q4 US net product sales $8 million to $8.5 million.
- Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) fell 10.5% to $4.13. Dolphin Entertainment shares surged 27% on Tuesday after the company acquired B/HI..
- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) shares declined 8.1% to $0.9468 after jumping over 10% on Tuesday.
- Repay Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: RPAY) shares fell 7% to $23.97 after the company announced a $130 million share common stock offering.
